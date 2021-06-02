HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education recognized its 2021-22 Professional and Service Personnel of the Year during its meeting May 25.
Tina Black, Executive Secretary/Receptionist at the Central Office, was named the Service Personnel of the Year.
“Tina does many things for our schools that go beyond being a receptionist,” said Assistant Superintendent Josh Brumfield. “She is very respectful of all who enter our building, even when those people lack respect towards her. She is the first line of security for our building.”
Brumfield said Black also looks after her coworkers and the students of Lincoln County.
“Anytime there is a tragedy for one of our employees, she takes up a collection to help the family,” Brumfield said. “She makes sure all employees at the central office are recognized on their birthday. Tina has a big heart for the students of Lincoln County. She volunteers for the Christmas Blessing program, which gets presents for needy children. She also helps with the collection and distribution of food from the county food pantry.”
Black has worked for Lincoln County Schools for 45 years under 17 superintendents. Outside of work, she serves as the chair of the hospitality committee at Hamlin United Methodist Church. She arranges meals for community members who live alone after a hospital stay or serious illness, and provides meals for families after the loss of a loved one. She has one son who serves in the West Virginia National Guard.
Cari Pauley, an English teacher at Lincoln County High School, was named the Teacher of the Year.
“As a teacher of students from a rural, high-poverty area, Pauley believes in the power of literature and language as a means for students to achieve their goals,” Brumfield said. “Pauley focuses on literature that showcases characters overcoming personal obstacles as well as examples of non-print text, knowing that today’s students are exposed to a plethora of media they must navigate and understand.”
Pauley has been an English and language arts teacher for 24 years. She currently teaches English 11 and AP English Literature and Composition for seniors. She has a bachelors in education from West Virginia State College, as well as a masters in Humanities from West Virginia University and a masters in journalism from Marshall University.
She is a member of the Lincoln County Language Arts Team and the LCHS Leader in Me Team. She has been mentoring candidates for National Board Certification and leading cohort groups since 2004.