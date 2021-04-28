HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education is looking to purchase six new school buses for the upcoming school year.
The item was originally on the April 20 agenda, but was tabled after a lengthy discussion and a request from board members for more information.
The original recommendation was for the purchase of six 2002 model 77-passenger school buses that are diesel powered at the cost of $98,412 each. Board member Rodney Baker said the suggestion to buy diesel conflicted with information the board had received in previous years about gas-powered buses actually being more cost-effective in the long run.
“This is what really bothers me about it,” Baker said. “What we heard prior to getting the gasoline buses is the new generations of diesel, because the emissions are junk, we’re spending five to $10,000 to replace emissions systems, and we’re having to replace engines.”
John Roy, Food Service and Transportation Director for Lincoln County Schools, said he has been continuing to learn about cost-effective measures in transportation since the initial conversations about gas versus diesel were had.
“Just thinking back to about a year ago, maybe November, we had talked about a movement towards gasoline buses,” Roy said. “And at the time, I wasn’t as aware of cost-efficiencies in transportation, whether it would be a benefit to us or not. At first glance, it does seem like it would be a cost-savings because the buses are generally about $8,000 less and gasoline is a little less.”
Roy said with the newer diesel buses the school system has, they’re not seeing the same types of issues as they did with some of the older diesel models.
“In looking at the financial piece as it pertains to both of those gasoline and diesel buses, what we do know with diesel buses is that around 70,000 miles we starting some instances of things that we have to address,” Roy said. “I went back and checked a couple of those newer buses that we have that were diesels, and we didn’t have any of those problems with the buses that had — I think one has 64,000 miles and one has about 58,000 miles. I compared those with the gasoline buses that we have, and we had no issues with either of those.”
Roy said with the information that he has currently, there’s no way he can say whether or not gasoline buses would actually save the school system more money over time with maintenance.
“I guess my problem is that I can’t say with 100 percent certainty that we are going to save more money over the long haul with these gas buses,” Roy said. “We only have nine right now, which makes up almost a quarter of our fleet… We don’t know what these gasoline engines are going to do, are they going to hold up. All indications are that they might, but to say that without just going on a hunch, I can’t tell you that 100 percent.”
Superintendent Jeff Kelley said he doesn’t want to see the board continue to put-off a vote on this issue, as there has been money available to buy new buses for some time.
“We haven’t been spending that money, and it’s sitting there to buy new buses,” Kelley said. “We’ve got a 2008, and a couple 2009s, and we’re over here wearing our rear-ends out fixing these old buses when we’ve had money to buy new ones.”
Baker said he wants to see more data comparing the two in the future to know the board is making the right decision.
“We need to hear something consistent,” Baker said. “We need to see data. The next time you come wanting to buy buses, you need to explain to us or someone needs to explain me please — maybe not the other four gentlemen here. I need to see data on what we’re spending on a gasoline bus over 10,000 miles, over 50 to 100,000 miles, versus a diesel so that we can make a good decision on what to buy next time around.”
The board ultimately decided to table the vote to give Kelley and Roy time to gather more information to make the best proposal to the board. The purchase of six diesel buses was again listed as an action item for the April 27 agenda, when the board is anticipated to meet again in regular session at 1 p.m.