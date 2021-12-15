HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education voted on Dec. 7 to hire a new baseball coach for Lincoln County High School.
The hiring of Casey Campbell was approved on a vote of 4-1, with board member Rodney Baker casting the dissenting vote. This came after Baker requested an executive session to discuss the matter, which lasted for approximately one hour.
The lack of baseball coaching staff has been a concern in the community since the resignation of long-time coach Greg Lambert earlier this summer. The resignation was approved by the Lincoln County Board of Education during the personnel portion of the June 29 meeting.
Community member Ricky Taylor approached the board Nov. 16 to share concerns he and others have had since practices have not been able to start yet and a schedule for the team for the season cannot be made without a head coach.
Superintendent Jeff Kelley told board members at the time after the hiring of a new principal for Lincoln County High School Nov. 16 that a recommendation for a new head coach would be forthcoming soon. He said they wanted to have a new principal in place before pursuing hiring coaching staff.
The board also approved the following during its meeting December 7:
MOU with AmeriCorps Vista for Levi Racer (November 8, 2021 — November 7, 2022) and Caleb Rusk (November 13, 2021 — November 12, 2022) for a contribution for sponsorship in the amount of $2,500.
School volunteers, who on occasion may also serve as bus chaperones for athletic events, academic competitions or school outings, and have completed the volunteer orientation.
Out of state travel for Peggy Stone to Frisco, TX on November 17, 2021 — November 23, 2021 to attend the Transporting Students with Disabilities Conference.
Approve MOU with Mountain State ESC for the Lead Community Contact and Grandfamilies Facilitator 2021-2022 SY, in the amount of $52,254.32, which includes full benefits.
Approve MOU with the Eastern Panhandle Instructional Cooperative (EPIC) November 15, 2021– June 30, 2021 for all Systems Engineer Services.
Approve Marshall University psychology doctoral students to work with the staff at LCHS to provide services.
The Lincoln County Board of Education is scheduled to meet again at 6 p.m. Dec. 21.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.