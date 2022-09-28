Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

The Lincoln County Board of Education is discussing a new athletic facility for Lincoln County High School.

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education heard an update last week on a proposed athletic facility at Lincoln County High School from the firm it has contracted to design and build the project.

Jeff Guess from the Thrasher Group gave a presentation to the board during a 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Lincoln County Schools central offices in Hamlin.

