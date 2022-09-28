HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education heard an update last week on a proposed athletic facility at Lincoln County High School from the firm it has contracted to design and build the project.
Jeff Guess from the Thrasher Group gave a presentation to the board during a 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Lincoln County Schools central offices in Hamlin.
Guess presented two concepts to the board.
The first included a turf football field, an eight-lane track, 1,000-seat bleachers, and lighting.
The facility would be able to handle football, soccer, and all track-and-field events, Guess said. The LED lighting system would be adjustable to facilitate lighting for all these events, he said.
This option would cost a total of $3.9 million.
The second option included a field house, more seating, and a walkway. This option would cost $7.5 million.
Guess said the first option could be constructed so that the field house, additional seating, and the walkway could be added later.
“You have to lay it out as if you can build it all,” Guess said.
The project is being designed so that Lincoln County could host a AAA-sized regional athletic competition.
“We base everything off of that as a goal. You want to give it the space so that you can host those regional events. Whether you get there today or have to get there later, it’s spaced out that way,” Guess said.
Guess said he believes the school system will be able to reach out to businesses and individuals in the community to help defray the cost of the project.
“There are things we’ve done in other communities. You can reach out to people and ask them. You can get people to sponsor scoreboards. On one project, AEP hauled in all the rock just because someone asked the question. It’s always encouraged. All you have to do is open up your phone and ask, you never know who may just say, ‘sure,’” Guess said.