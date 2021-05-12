HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education voted on May 4 to extend current superintendent Jeff Kelley’s contract for four more years.
Kelley has been superintendent since July 1, 2020. Before that, he had served as principal of St. Albans High School in Kanawha, his home county.
Kelley came into this new position in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic. He was also coming in the midst of a review from the state Department of Education.
“When I was hired effective July 1, of course we were in the middle of a pandemic,” Kelley said. “We’re trying to reenter schools after being off since March 13. There was a state review being conducted of Lincoln County Schools, which had potential to turn into a state takeover. If you look at the numbers, we’ve been low performing on the assessment side for some time.”
Kelley said he was aware of all these factors when applying for the position, and said many questioned him on why he would want to come to Lincoln given all the issues.
“In doing my research, in spite of all of that stuff, reasons the naysayers were telling me not to pursue this, what I continuously heard was that there are good people down here who work hard and care about the kids,” Kelley said. “That’s a good combo, and I think if you have that in place you can be successful.”
Kelley said he knew the majority of his first year would be spent weathering the pandemic and the investigation, but said his administration is now looking to shift its focus to curriculum in the schools.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do there,” Kelley said. “We’ve identified some things that we feel are areas of need, but they’re fixable things. They’re not insurmountable, they’re things that we can do collectively.”
Kelley said the main area of concern is test scores in math and reading, and he said “high-quality lesson design” will be a focus for the administration.
Kelley was initially approved for a three year contract in May of last year, but that was later changed to a one year contract so some terms could change. The initial contract offered to Kelley also included $2,500 raises each year in the second and third year, equating to a $5,000 increase that would be seen over his first term.
If this same model had been followed, Kelley would have been looking at a $10,000 increase across the four years of his new contract. He instead advocated for a model in line with the raises teachers in the county receive each year. His first year’s salary will be $115,767.34, with it increasing annually to be $118,069.36 in the fourth year.
With this model, Kelley will now only see a salary increase of approximately $2,300 across the next four years, barring any across-the-board raises from the local or state level.
Board member Rodney Baker said in working with Kelley to come to these terms, he also wanted to make sure Kelley knew that this change in salary was not an indication of his job performance.
“The changed terms of the raises over the course of the contract in no way reflects the board’s satisfaction with the job that you have done,” Baker said.
Kelley said that money wasn’t a motivating factor.
“I think this was the fairer approach,” Kelley said. “I was more concerned about being here long-term than being here for the money. I wanted you all to know that I’m committed to Lincoln County. It’s not about $2,500 a year, it’s about being here for the long haul.”
Kelley’s new contract will expire June 30, 2025.