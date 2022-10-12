HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education has plans to turn classroom space at the Lincoln County Schools central offices into space for career and technical education courses.
The classrooms were constructed for use by Duval students while they wait for their new school to be constructed, which will take about two years. After the new school is finished, the space at the central offices will be available.
Board president David Bell brought up the need for more career and technical education classroom space during a meeting Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the central offices. He noted that the West Virginia Coal Association is concerned about shortages in the workforce and has expressed interest in contributing to vocational programs around the state. However, he noted there is a lack of space in Lincoln County to expand programs.
“Even college-bound kids could benefit from some vocational classes. I would just like to take a look at this. How do we get more programs — a variety of programs. And how do we get kids into those programs,” Bell said.
“We just need to look down the road; we’re in that business,” Bell added.
Board Member Sheila “Butchie” Burns suggested the classroom space at the central offices.
“We know the Duval kids will be moving into a new school in two years. We have an entire block of classrooms here,” Burns said.
“In two years, we need to be ready. I think we’re on the brink of something good here,” she added.
Board Member Dana Snyder suggested that county administrators should try to identify the most in-demand programs. As a former vocational administrator, Snyder said he has seen first-hand the willingness of the state and other entities to help fund good career and technical programs.
“If you have an innovative program, the state will come in and fund it for you,” Snyder concluded.