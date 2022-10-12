Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

20211222-lcj-SBA.JPG
The Lincoln County Board of Education is planning to create new space for vocational classrooms at the central offices once the new Duval School is completed in two years.

 File photo

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education has plans to turn classroom space at the Lincoln County Schools central offices into space for career and technical education courses.

The classrooms were constructed for use by Duval students while they wait for their new school to be constructed, which will take about two years. After the new school is finished, the space at the central offices will be available.

