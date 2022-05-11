HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education is hoping to provide an opportunity for bus technicians to pursue Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certifications.
Lincoln County Schools Director of Transportation Peggy Stone discussed the matter with the board during a 6 p.m. meeting last Tuesday at the central offices in Hamlin. Stone is proposing the school system pay an additional $40 per calendar month to each employee for each of the seven possible certifications. Stone said that a total of $280 a month additional pay would be possible for the technicians who complete all seven certifications.
“It’s a goal for mechanics. It gives them an opportunity for something to work for. Not only does it increase their pay, it also increases their skills and knowledge, which is a win-win situation for us,” Stone said.
The seven certifications are body systems and special equipment, diesel engines, drive train, brakes, suspension and steering, electrical systems, and air-conditioning systems and controls. There is a $50 fee to take the test, as well as a $34 registration fee, Stone said.
Stone said the board could set the policy so that the testing and registration fees are only reimbursed if the technician passes the test.
Under Stone’s proposal, the technicians will be responsible for the initial testing fee, but upon passing the test, the fee would be reimbursed by the county. Each technician would be responsible for retesting every five years to retain their certifications. The opportunity would only be available to full-time technicians, she said.
Any technician who passes the first six tests will receive master technician certification, Stone said.
“It’s something for them to work toward. If they want more money, this is something they could do to earn more money,” Stone said.
Board Member Rodney Baker said he believes this would be a worthwhile incentive to provide to the county’s bus maintenance technicians.
“With the technology that we deal with on buses and the changes in just the last 10 years, an incredible mechanic 10 years ago that hasn’t had something like this is going to find themselves in a hole today. I’m in favor of it,” he said.
Additionally, Baker said he would be in favor of the county reimbursing the testing and registration fee for the first time each test is taken, regardless of whether the technician passes or not. If the technician should fail the first attempt, they can try again at their own expense, he said.
“I just can’t see anyone signing up to take these courses unless they’re serious about doing it. To punish them and say if you don’t pass the course, you pay for this out of your pocket — I don’t like that but that’s something we can deal with down the road. If we want to motivate people to improve themselves, to improve their skills to benefit us, we should have skin in that game right up front. That’s my thought,” Baker said.
Assistant Superintendent of Schools Josh Brumfield suggested it may be best to write a policy outlining the reimbursement guidelines before the board acts on the measure.
Based on this advice, the board tabled the issue until a policy can be drafted to detail how the pay increases and fee reimbursement will work.
“We probably would have to write a policy for salary reimbursement increments associated with each one so that it’s in our financial handbook just like everything else we have. It would be much like national board certification, where we have a specific policy that addresses if they go above and beyond, the county will compensate,” Brumfield said.