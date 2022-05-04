HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education plans to work with an architecture and engineering firm from Bridgeport to design and build a new football field for the Panthers.
The board recently began negotiations with The Thrasher Group on a contract to oversee the project. Thrasher has worked on numerous other athletic complexes in West Virginia, including a $16-million facility in Doddridge County, company spokesman Craig Baker said.
The school system’s budget situation has improved to the point that financing a small project is feasible, Lincoln County Schools chief financial officer Austin Lucas said. The school system should be able to secure funds that could be matched with community contributions, he said. Athletic programs in Lincoln County have a history of support from the community, so an “if you build it, they will come” attitude is not unreasonable, he said.
“Our communities built the facilities we have over there right now, pretty much. We’re going to get support from the community. We do business with many vendors. I don’t think it’s unreasonable to get a scoreboard donated from our community partners,” Lucas said.
According to Baker, it would cost about $1 million for a turf field and drainage, $650,000 for a track, and $90,000 for fencing. The estimated cost of seating is $550,000 for 1,000 home seats and 500 visitor seats. Lighting for the field and track would cost about $320,000, while a scoreboard would cost about $120,000. A field house would cost about $1 million. An additional $200,000 would be needed for miscellaneous expenses, Baker said.
The county would be limited in what it could do at first, but officials agreed a turf field and seating would be a great place to start.
“We’re not asking Thrasher or anyone else to build us a $5 million facility for $2 million. But we are asking them to work with us to get the most we can possibly get through the financing we have available. If that’s just turf and bleachers and lights, it’s turf bleachers and lights,” Lucas said.
There will be ways to get creative with the project later on, Lucas said. For example, metal buildings could be purchased in place of brick-and-mortar options. Prefabricated metal structures have the benefit of qualifying for finance programs when their block counterparts do not, Lucas said.
“Those can be financed. I picked up the phone and called a metal building manufacturer. You can get a 120-by-60-foot building delivered to Hamlin from Texas for $130,000. That’s installed, but that’s not built-out on the inside. They (Thrasher) will be able to look at that stuff for us. We’re going to be able to get creative,” Lucas said.
Thrasher has conducted preliminary visits to the high school’s current field, Baker said. The site is level and should be good to work with, he said.
A significant amount of drainage and leveling work has already been done at the field, Board President Steve Priestley said.
“What we’ve decided to do out there with the funds we did have was to try to level the field as much as possible, and we put some drainage in there,” Priestley said.
Some of the existing drainage work may be useable with only minor improvements, Baker said.
Board member Dana Snyder is a former administrator at Lincoln County High School. He said he is aware of the size limitations of the current locker rooms.
“I remember when we played Parkersburg here in Hamlin. They dressed 90 to 100 kids. We had to take three different times to get them through the locker room. We’ve got an opportunity that guarantees $2-3 million. I don’t think it’s time to throw our hands up. It’s time to embrace this thing and make it happen,” Snyder said.
The school system qualifies for a payment of around $375,000 a year for a loan in that range, Lucas said. Between old debts that are being paid off, and money available from the bond levy, making such a payment won’t be an issue, Lucas said.
Lucas and the finance department have done an excellent job putting Lincoln County Schools in a position to be able to begin work on a football facility, Board member Rodney Baker said.
“Part of the reason we’re looking at doing the lease-purchase arrangement is it lets us keep our money in the bank. We’re going to have a surplus. We don’t think making this $375,000-a-year payment is going to impact on our bottom line at all. This is due to increased efficiencies in Mr. Lucas’ office and a much more positive financial picture now than we were looking at two years ago. That’s why we can even qualify for the lease purchase arrangement,” Baker said.