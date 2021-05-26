HAMLIN — Despite a power outage in the Hamlin area May 18, the Lincoln County Board of Education met in regular session to approve a number of items, including the purchase of six new school buses.
The item was first on the agenda before the board for the April 20 meeting, but was then tabled for further information to be gathered.
The original recommendation was for the purchase of six 2002 model 77-passenger school buses that are diesel powered at the cost of $98,412 each. This is ultimately what was approved by the board.
During discussion, gasoline-powered buses were again brought up in comparison to the diesel option. School Board President Steve Priestley proposed the possibility of doing a split purchase of three of each kind, but the six diesel were voted on instead.
“The infrastructure will be there for gasoline and diesel at all locations to do this,” Priestley said. “And the gasoline buses are $7,000 cheaper. I know there are pros and cons, but which is better? I don’t know if anybody knows.”
When questioned about the difference between the gasoline and diesel options in a previous meeting, John Roy, Food Service and Transportation Director for Lincoln County Schools, said he has been continuing to learn about cost-effective measures in transportation.
“Just thinking back to about a year ago, maybe November, we had talked about a movement towards gasoline buses,” Roy said back in April. “And at the time, I wasn’t as aware of cost-efficiencies in transportation, whether it would be a benefit to us or not. At first glance, it does seem like it would be a cost-savings because the buses are generally about $8,000 less and gasoline is a little less.”
Roy also said in April that with the newer diesel buses the school system has, they’re not seeing the same types of issues as they did with some of the older diesel models.
“In looking at the financial piece as it pertains to both of those gasoline and diesel buses, what we do know with diesel buses is that around 70,000 miles we starting some instances of things that we have to address,” Roy said. “I went back and checked a couple of those newer buses that we have that were diesels, and we didn’t have any of those problems with the buses that had — I think one has 64,000 miles and one has about 58,000 miles. I compared those with the gasoline buses that we have, and we had no issues with either of those.”
Board member Rodney Baker echoed this sentiment May 18, advocating for moving forward with the purchase of all six diesel.
Also approved were the following:
- Sales agreement with ComTech Commercial Technology Group, LLC.
- Annual certification of pay for JROTC instructors at Lincoln County High School, for the 2021-2022 school year
- Job description for Director of Maintenance and Facilities and Safety
- MOU for employing and supervising Instructional Support Specialists with June Harless Center at Marshall University
- Job description and posting for County English/Language Arts Coordinator
The Lincoln County Board of Education was expected to meet again at 1 p.m. May 25, and will hold a special session at 6 p.m. May 28 to vote on the upcoming year’s budget.