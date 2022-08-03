HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education approved a five-year levy last week that will be brought to voters in November.
The board voted unanimously to place the levy on the ballot during its July 26 meeting at the Lincoln County Schools central offices in Hamlin.
If approved by voters in the general election Nov. 8, the levy would begin July 1, 2024.
The levy will generate $3,106,607 annually for a total of $15,533,035 over its five-year term, according to a copy provided with the meeting’s agenda.
It includes $1.1 million a year to continue funding previous pay raises for professional personnel, as well as to implement a new pay increase for service personnel.
Board President David Bell said the proposed levy amounts to a $400 raise for service personnel. Service personnel receive virtually nothing from the current levy, he said.
The levy funds additional days of employment beyond the normal 200-day school year for designated personnel, and continues salary supplements for coaches, principals, directors, sponsors, supervisors and others.
The levy also includes $240,000 a year for student school supplies, as well as $98,222 a year in state-mandated funding for Lincoln County Libraries.
The levy will generate $210,000 a year to provide pensions and pay dental and eye insurance premiums for retired employees, as well as $470,000 a year for custodial and maintenance supplies.
It will also provide $210,000 for transportation, which includes money for vehicle maintenance, tools, equipment, and bus operator salaries for curricular and extracurricular transportation.
The levy includes $75,000 a year for extracurricular activities for students, including chorus, the arts, instrumental music, clubs, athletics, cheerleading, and school trips.
It also provides $80,000 a year to give teachers $300 annually for classroom supplies.
The levy will provide $270,000 a year for dental, eye, and long-term disability insurance for employees.
It also offers $15,000 a year to support 4-H programs, and $35,000 a year for summer school and after school programs.
The levy generates $250,000 a year for capital improvements, the purchase of property, and payment of debt service.