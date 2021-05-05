HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education approved eliminating approximately 35 positions for the 2021-22 school year April 27.
These cuts were part of a lengthy personnel schedule presented during the meeting. The schedule, which contains recommendations from Superintendent Jeff Kelley and his administration, notes these reductions in staff are being made due to “a decrease in enrollment and a decrease in federal and/or state funding in Lincoln County Schools.”
During recent personnel hearings in relation to proposed cuts, Assistant Superintendent Josh Brumfield said the system has seen a drop in about 200 students, and under the state funding model that would lead to approximately $1 million in funding lost.
School Board President Steve Priestley commended Kelley and Brumfield for the work put in to make these difficult recommendations.
“Today we eliminated a lot of positions here in the county,” Priestley said. “And I know that one of the most difficult things that we do as board members, and the Superintendent and assistant do in their positions, is having to terminate people’s positions. I think everybody knows that we, just like most counties in the state, have lost enrollment. Unfortunately, with the school aid formula that generally means that you’re going to have to make some adjustments.”
Priestley said the loss of nearly 200 students has been a major hit for the county.
“With our loss of almost 200 children, this year has especially caused us to move in that direction much more so than I can recall for a long time,” Priestley said. “We hope that that turns around.”
The board spent about 45 minutes in executive session discussing the positions that were up for elimination, ultimately deciding to strike two from the list — both JROTC instructors at Lincoln County High School. All other positions recommended were eliminated.
“For those that were terminated, it wasn’t something any of us wanted to do,” Priestley said. “Nobody wants to terminate someone. The numbers dictate, and we were looking at I think almost a $3.5 million deficit if we were to just keep things as they were, and obviously we couldn’t do that. We can’t afford to do that.”
During the meeting April 27, the board also again tabled discussion of the purchase of six new buses until the next scheduled meeting to allow Kelley more time to gather information requested by the board. Kelley said a vote to approve the upcoming school year’s calendar will also be on the agenda at the next meeting.
The Lincoln County Board of Education was anticipated to meet again at 6 p.m. May 4. The next meeting of the board is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 18.