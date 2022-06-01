HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education approved a budget for the school system for the fiscal year 2022-2023.
The board approved the budget during a 4 p.m. special session Friday. It will now be sent to the West Virginia Department of Education for approval.
During Friday’s meeting at the central office, Austin Lucas provided the board with highlights from the budget.
Lucas reported the total revenue for Fund 11 is $38,437,880. Last year, the total amount was $38,793,850, which is a decrease of $367,659. This is due to a continued drop in enrollment, approximately 35 students from the year before (3,111 to 3,076). The decrease in enrollment leads to a decrease in state aid, Lucas said.
The beginning fund balance (estimated carryover from 2022) is $2,189,260. This amount was used to fund staff positions not covered by the state funding formula, Lucas said.
The regular expense levy revenue is budgeted at $2,573,540, which is down by $84,030 compared to the prior year’s 42k657,570, Lucas said. This is due to a continued drop in property values, he said.
The excess levy is budgeted at $3,106,610, which is down $101,430 from last year’s $3,208,040.
The budgeted state aid formula revenue is $17,930,260, down $251,567 from last year’s total of $18,181,830.
The decreases in revenue from property tax and the enrollment decrease should be balanced by an increase in grant funding, Lucas said.
The amount budgeted for Fund 61 is $6,299,360, Lucas said. This amount will increase over the course of the year as more federal, state, and local grants are received.
The department heads managing federal grants like those for Special Education and Title I provided future amounts for their grants, a total of $3,745,170, and these numbers were used to budget revenue and expenses, Lucas said.
The budget for Child Nutrition totaled $2,554,190, which is up $109,430 from last year’s amount of $2,444,760. Child Nutrition estimates were based on the fiscal year 2019, prior to COVID-19. The hike in Child Nutrition costs is linked to the increased costs associated with sending food home to students.
Lucas said it may be possible to offset that cost by sourcing some food from local farms.
“We’re allowed to buy 10 % of our food from local vendors,” Lucas said.
While they are expensive, these food programs are necessary, Board Member Dana Snyder said.
“In rural West Virginia, that’s huge. We feed a lot of kids. Sometimes that’s the only meal they will receive for the day,” Snyder said.