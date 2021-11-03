CHARLESTON — Forty-three bands from around the state showcased their talents in the 10th annual West Virginia State Marching Band Invitational Championship at the University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Bands were judged on general effect, marching and maneuvering, music, music effect, percussion, drum major, color guard, majorettes and feature twirler.
Participating regional bands included Chapmanville Regional High School, Chapmanville, Logan County; Lincoln County High School, Hamlin, Lincoln County; Logan Senior High School, Logan, Logan County; and Tug Valley High School, Williamson, Mingo County.
The West Virginia State Marching Band Invitational Championship was sponsored by the WVDACH in participation with the Save The Music Foundation, Conn-Selmer Division of Education, the West Virginia Department of Education, International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) and the Higher Education Policy Commission.
The regional bands won the following awards:
Division Awards
Blue Division Grand Champion: Paden City High School
Blue Division 1st Runner-Up: Lincoln County High School
Blue Division 2nd Runner-Up: Williamstown High School
Class D1 Band Awards
1st Place: Paden City High School
2nd Place: Lincoln County High School
3rd Place: Williamstown High School
Class E Band Awards
1st Place: Wirt County High School
2nd Place: Logan Senior High School
3rd Place: St. Marys High School
Class E Best Overall Awards
Percussion: Wirt County High School
Color Guard: Valley High School (Wetzel)
Drum Major: St. Marys High School
Soloist: Logan Senior High School — alto saxophone
Miss Majorette
Miss Majorette: Addison Sanders, Lincoln County High School
Miss Majorette Runner-Up: Taylor Mullens, Richwood High School