West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2021 semester.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester; the dean’s list, a 3.5 GPA or better.

The following are local and surrounding area students qualifying:

GRADUATES

Salt Rock: Meredith Jobe, Criminology.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

Branchland: Kiley McCoy, Social Work.

Salt Rock: Andrea McComas, Criminology.

DEAN’S LIST

