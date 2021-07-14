West Virginia University has announced its graduates, president’s list and dean’s list students for the spring 2021 semester.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester; the dean’s list, a 3.5 GPA or better.
The following are local and surrounding area students qualifying:
GRADUATES
Salt Rock: Meredith Jobe, Criminology.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
Branchland: Kiley McCoy, Social Work.
Salt Rock: Andrea McComas, Criminology.
DEAN’S LIST
