TEACHER: Mrs. Kristie’s Kindergarten class at Hamlin PK8
Dear Santa,
I want the all green army men.
Trenton
Dear Santa,
I want a car.
Elmer
Dear Santa,
I want a pop it.
Jayden
Dear Santa,
I want a llama.
Natalee
Dear Santa,
I want earpods.
Trapper
Dear Santa,
I want a new Barbie house.
Branlynn
Dear Santa,
I want Spinosaurus, Paw Patrol and tools.
Everett
Dear Santa,
I want Chase the Autobot.
Brycsan
Dear Santa,
I want a baby Grinch toy.
Aubree
Dear Santa,
I want a Santa toy and a big ice cream truck.
Remington
Dear Santa,
I would like a RC car.
Jaxton
Dear Santa, I want a dinosaur.
Levi M.
Dear Santa,
I want a mesh stress ball squishy.
Alayah
Dear Santa,
I want a toy bow and arrow set.
Jaxon
Dear Santa,
I want a mesh stress ball squishy.
Paylin
Dear Santa,
I want a dollhouse.
Audrey
Dear Santa,
I want a lego set.
Ethan
Dear Santa,
I want Mega-man.
Ryder
Dear Santa,
I want the Marshal Fire truck from the new Paw Patrol movie.
Levi W
TEACHER: Teresa Miller-Plumley’s 2nd grade, West Hamlin Elementary School
Dear Santa,
My name is Lillie and I have been nice. I am 8 and I live in West Virginia.
I want a new Nintindo game, some new roller skates, some makeup, puppy paw stickers, robucks, mini brads, LoL Dolls, Pai# marker, stitch stuff, a note book, a new house, a locker, and a bed!
Love Lillie
Dear Santa,
My name is McKenna. I am 7 years old and I live in West Virginia.
I thought you should know that I have been extra nice this year.
For Christmas, I want LoL dolls and Robucks mini brads, a paint set, coloring book, and fake pets stuffed animals.
Love McKenna
Dear Santa,
My name is Riley. I am 7 years old. I thought you should know that I have been extra nice.
For Christmas I would like: a hoverboard, desk, makeup, cat pulshes, crafting stuff, and books.
Love, Riley
Dear Santa,
My name is Gracilynn. I am 7 years old and live in West Virginia. I thought you should know that I have been extra nice. My favorite thing that happened this year was:
My favorite thing that happened this year was:
Getting my puppy.
For Christmas I would like: A hoverboard. And I want a magicmixe, a popit, book bag, and I want a giant bean bag chair.
Love,
Gracilynn
Dear Santa,
My name is Wyatt Isaacs. I am 7 yeare old and live in West Hamlin.
I thought you should know that I have been extra nice.
My favorite thing this year was Myrtle Beach.
For Christmas I would like LEP lights and Pokemon and Mine Craft and a new Ipad.
Love,
Wyatt
Dear Santa,
My name is Bella. I am 7 years old and live in West Virginia. I thought you should know that I have been extra nice.
My favorite thing that happened this year was going to school.
For Christmas I would like unicorns, a ball, pencils, phone, a little Christmas tree.
Love,
Bella
Dear Santa,
My name is Ella and I have been extra nice. My favorite thing that happened this year was making cookeis. I am 7 years old.
For Christmas I would like a phone and a hover board.
I live in West Virginia.
Love,
Ella
Dear Santa,
My name is Andy. I am 8 years old. I live in West Virginia.
For Christmas I would like Dirt Bike, a new Bicolps 5 ---------- — boxing gloves, My mom to belt offy, my dad, to got out of jail, I phone 13 a molchinol 100000 dolrs.
Love,
Andy Lee
Dear Santa,
My name is John. I want to toy mini gun and I want a RC car and I want a hoverboard.
Love,
John
Dear Santa,
My name is Easton. I am 7 years old and live in West Virginia.
I have been extra nice.
For Christmas I would like a hoverboard and a keyboard, ganning chair monltor desk.
Love,
Easton
Dear Santa,
My name is Brohtley. I am 8. I have nice. I not dirt bike and a new dirt bike.
Brohtley
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old. I live in USA. My name is Kenzie Brooke Moore.
I want a hoverboard. That’s all!!
Love,
Makenzie Brooke Moore
Dear Santa,
My name is Dillon Laws. I am 7 years old and live in USA.
I want a sled and toys for Christmas.
Love,
Dillon
Dear Santa,
I am 7 years old and live in USA. I thought you should know that I have been nice.
For Christmas I would like a haverboard
Love,
Judce McCoy
TEACHER: Mrs. Jo Shelton 2nd Grade, West Hamlin Elementary
Dear Santa,
Hey Santa Claus! For Christmas I want Love for everybody. Also I want to get my dog, Luna something because she has a birthday on Chrismas Eve. What I think I will get her is a dog treat. I spend Christmas cheer. Ginger Snap beena really good elf. I think sloths, Grinch, and Ginger Snap put up our Christmas tree in our classroom.
Love,
Nora Whetsel
Dear Santa,
I am a good boy. Santa you are going to get presents. Do you like oreos and milk? Are you going to see the elves? And Santa, you are going to see Mrs. Claus. Santa, do you want to build a snow man with the elves, reindeer, Mrs. Claus, ginger snap and Grinch?
See you later,
Amir Hoover
Dear Santa,
How have you, Mrs. Claus, and the elves been? Can I have a trip to the North Pole? I would like to see the reindeer. My kitten died so I really want a new one please! I want a RC car.
Love,
Lilyan Meador
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. I love you. How are you doing? I have been good most of the time. How do you know the grinch?
I want an LoL doll an elf on the shelf, and a real dog and cat for Christmas. Can you please get me a Santa doll?
Love.
Aubre Curtis
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I want a kitten, Barbie dolls, LoL dolls, bathbombs, American girl dollstuff gummies, art Supplies, and something for my animals.
I need to know why my elves didn’t move last night. How is the reindeer
I hope they are well. I want to know more about Mrs. Claus. My elves, Rocky Tom, Jerry, and Diamond are good. I have been the best that I can be!
Love,
Karli Parsons
Dear Santa,
How are you doing
I want a real alligator, some bunnies, cats a snake an elf and Five Nights at Freddy’s plushie. Can I get a for Nighy game for my brother. I have been a chameleon? Please!
I Love you Santa.
Brody Owen
Dear Santa,
How have you been? I am 7 years old and my is Braylee. I wish for a LoL doll. I home your reindeer are good and you too and Mrs. Claus. What kind of cookies do you like? Ginger Snap is doing ok. And she has been a realy good helper.
Love,
Braylee Cook
Dear Santa,
How have you been? Are the reindeer okay? How is Rudolph? What kind of cookies do you like? I have a wish. Can I have a snapstar doll? I have been wanting one so bad! My nana is letting me and my sister take home the doll houses. This is my only wish this year. I have sort of been good, but please can I have one?
XOXO,
Lacie Spry
Dear Santa,
My name is Ariana.
I want an elf on a shelf, and an LOL doll house. If I get an elf I hope it’s a girl. I will name it Sparkle. I want a big tree. My favorite man in the world is you and Mrs. Claus is my favorite too.
Love,
Ariana
Dear Santa,
Hey Santa. How are you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer doing. I hope that you bring presents.
See ya soon,
Jerry Dean
Dear Santa
Hey Santa! How are you doing? I hope you are doing great I want Spira stuffed animal, and a candy cane, some popcorn, a Barbie dreamhouse and a Lucky Charms Video game. I have my presents underneath my tree and I have a elf. How does the reindeer fly
How are the elves? Do you know the Grinch?
Love,
Lauren Pritchard
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I want a fourwheeler please! Do you know Ginger Snap? I want a dog too, but please make it trained if you can.
And by the way I am Parker Bias. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? We will leave cookies and milk.
Bye, bye
Parker Bias
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? What kind of cookies do you like? How do you get in my house if I don’t have a chimney? Hmm! Do you know my elf Ginger? He watches over me. I want to get a robot dog. That is on TV, and a doll and a PS4 game Spriro and an LoL doll play set. I was a good gir.
Bye and Love,
Riley Parsons
TEACHER: Wiley at Hamlin PK
Dear Santa,
“Pirate” “Play” “Christmas
Liam
Dear Santa,
“I wish I had a toy chainsaw. I wish I had a toy candy cane that shoots little candy canes. I wish I have a toy fish that swims in water. I saw them on a commercial while watching YouTube on my TV. That’s all!”
Kevin
Dear Santa,
“I want a scooter with a helmet. I want a car with a steering wheel so I can drive it and a stoppy thing so I can stop it. I want a make up thingy so I can put make up on and look pretty. I want paint for my finger nails. I want a mask with pretty hearts on it. I want real peanuts cause I like them. I want a baby kitten for a pet.
We will have 3 kittens. I want a cockatoo bird. I want an elf stuffed animal.”
Olivia
Dear Santa,
“I want walking pet toys and I want toy people like we have at school. I want more doctor Barbies with pets that come with them. I want a bunk bed that comes with a closet for my baby dolls. I want stuffed animals that can make noises.”
“Have a great Christmas!’
Joey
Dear Santa,
“I want a green and black scooter and a little scooter for Levi. Well, five scooters… I want one for Kolton, Wyatt, and Candie also. I want a four wheeler and a dirt bike. My other one broke down. I need a charger for my scooter, dirt bike, and hover board!”
Sawyer
Dear Santa,
“I want monster trucks please and a pizza kitchen. I want a triceratops blaster that shoots Nerf bullets.
I want Play-doh and a machine to make circles. It turns the white dough into shapes and you can paint them. I want trailer with a pink car.”
Lucas
Dear Santa,
“I want a Play-doh machine that make blue, green, and purple slime.
I want a big LOL ball with a handle that I can carry around all day at my house. I want an LOL house with a handle so I can bring it to my Memaw’s house. I want a mermaid. LOL. I wish, and wish, and wish for one so I can Play with it on Christmas day.”
LTOLL
Leighton
Dear Santa,
“Bring me some presents … all of them.
All of them for Hunter, all of them for Addisyn and all of them for Kai? And me. I want all the Paw Patrol ones.”
“that’s my name”
Jaxsyn
Dear Santa,
“I want a huge Elsa doll, a Chelsea Barbie, and slippers. I want a huge bear. I want pink nails and clothes.”
Naomi
Dear Santa,
“I want a dirtbike for Christmas. I want a motorcycle and a new bike. I want a small dirtbike for my little brother and a big one for my big brother. I want a little car that goes super fast with a motor and a toy four wheeler that goes really fast. That’s all I want for Christmas.”
Hunter
Dear Santa
“I want presents! I want Mickey Mouse … the girl one make up. I want three of them. I want four presents… five. That’s all.”
Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
“I want a big cash register that counts 1, 2, 3, 4. I want a big Paw Patrol thing with a ramp that slides down.”
Ashlinn
Dear Santa,
“Give me presents.
I want a monster truck and a big giant fake egg. I want pickles. I want gold. That’s all!”
Braxton
Dear Santa,
“I wish you could bring me a rainbow hoverboard. I want a big reindeer toy. Like a big deer. I want a brown dog with rainbows on it. I want a big school and I wish you could bring me Poopy Poop toy. I wish Santa’s name was Poopy Head.”
Aliyah
Dear Santa,
“I want a tablet, a big castle for my room, and a PJ Mask Catboy toy. I want an Owlet and Gecko. Gecko likes water.”
Layla
Dear Santa,
“I want a Barbie camper, Barbies, American doll, shoes, and clothes. I want an American doll bathroom and kitchen. I want an American doll jeep.”
Allpanp
Dear Santa,
“I want an elf. I want a Spiderman and a Ninja turtle. I want a bunch of sticks. I want a bunch of tablets. I want a bunch of Christmas trees that light up different colors. I want a bunch of books. I want letters. A bunch of Play-doh. I want Mickey Mouse.”
Trenton
TEACHER: Walls at Hamlin PK
Dear Santa Claus
I want a dirt bike.
Thank you
Bryson
Dear Santa Claus
I would like a toy kitty. I don’t know yet what else I want. I have a list at my house.
Jules
Dear Santa Claus
I want presents. I love you. I want a hug.
Michael
Dear Santa Claus
I love you. I want to give you a hug. I been a good girl. I want you to bring me a skateboard. That’s all I want.
Bryndlynn
Dear Santa Claus
I love you. I love Rudolph, He’s my favorite reindeer because I met him before. I want a giraffe, a real one.
Ellie
Dear Santa Claus
I want a toy elf. It comes with a talking Santa and Mrs. Santa. I want you to bring me a scooter with a golden muffler. It goes brrm, brrm, brrm. I want a dirt bike with a kickstarter so I can also go brrm brrm.
Owen
Dear Santa Claus
I would like to have a robot with a screen. The screen looks like a t.v. It’s actually a rectangle. How can Rudolph shine very bright?
Walker
Dear Santa Claus
I want a Barbie doll and I want a doll house. I love you. I want to give you a hug.
Taytum
Dear Santa Claus
I want to get Pikmi Pops from you. I love you.
Ruby
Dear Santa Claus
I want you to bring me Olaf. That’s all I want.
Ella
Dear Santa Claus
I love you Santa Claus. I want a baby doll. I want puzzles. I want a drawing board. One of the elves came in my Mamaw B’s house and was in the doll house. I was scared of it.
Lani
Dear Santa Claus
I love you. I want a bunch of make up. My elf gave me a camera and he sent me a note so he could watch us. Lincoln is about to come out of mommy’s belly. Bring Lincoln a giraffe and a tiger and a elephant toy.
Nevaeh
Dear Santa Claus
I want a doll, the one with the pink dress. It has pink shoes and pink gloves and some pink wings. It has pink hair. I want a pink teddy. I want a pink lunch box.
I love you Santa.
Kaydan
Dear Santa Claus
I want a flamingo. My mom said I could only have one toy for Christmas.
Kennsley
Dear Santa Claus
I want a unicorn toy.
Mila
Teacher: Ms. Jenny’s 1st Grade Hamlin Elementary
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. I would like a ashtin Drake doll hope and faith and an Artic fox doll.
From your best friend
Kinsley
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. I would like balance bar and fidgets
Maria
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing ok. Klectopcs slooter doll pop bit
Jon
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. I would like Notebook and Northpole Artic Fox doll.
Audrey
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well I would like a gymnastic bar and a mat and balance beam.
Addis
Dear Santa,
Real looking doll is what I want for Christmas.
I love you.
Wynter
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well I would like a bunch of legos and an Artic Fox doll fidgets
Kimber
Dear Santa,
I hope you doing well. I would like a scooter and a bag of fidgets.
Ava
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well would like a bead kit and a bar for dance.
Gracie
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well want wou like scotter and bike.
Taylee
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. I would like Miraculous lady bug dolls and earrings.
Kaynn
Dear Santa,
Lots of toys a day wheeler
Isaiah
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. I would like a rubix cube and a VR headset and a bike.
Dylon
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well I would like a beama and fidget calander.
Everlee
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. I would like bike with no training wheels and American doll.
Anelia
TEACHER: Ms. White’s 1st grade Hamlin Elementary
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well! I have tried to beg off this year. I would like a guitar and a piano.
Love,
Maverick
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well I have tried to be good this year. I would like to have playstation 5 and miles morales spiderman game
Karen
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well I have tried to be good this year I would like to have an art supply kit and a bike
Kayleigh
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well I have tried to be so good this year. I would like to have hover board and makeup set.
Kinsley
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. I have tried to be good this year I would lik to have a Go Kart and a PS5
Isaac
Dear Santa,
Bobo kids I hope you are doing well. I have tried to be good this year. I wolg like to have aGo Kart and OPS5.
Camerod
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. I have tried to be good this year. I would like a Satongkey kit an a LOL Surprise doll.
Raegan
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. I have tried to be good this year. I would like to have aJoJo hoverboard and a lot of makeup.
I Love You Santa.
Love, Paisleighs
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. I have tried to be good this year. I would like to have a Gokart and a nail kit.
Love, Harper
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. I have tried to be good this year I would like to have a PS5 and OXbox.
Love, Jasson
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. I have tried to be good this year. I wouldant like to have a PS5 and a Xbox4
Love, Gunner
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. I have tried to be good this year. I would like to have a Go Kart and fidget spinner.
Love, Kalliope
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. I have tried to be good this year. I would like to have an Elsa hoodie and dress.
Love, Layla Roberts
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. I have tried to be good this year. I would like to have a cat and a Guitar.
Love, Bree
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well I have tried to be good this year I would like to have a PS5 and a Xbox4.
Love, Brock