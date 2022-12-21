RANGER ELEMENTARY
Dear Santa,
My name is Tucker and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: TV, Bicycle, Chevelle, Cdr. Love, Tucker
Dear Santa,
My name is Isabella and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: Flying Fairy, Barbie Doll With dog and puppy, Unicorn on a stick. Love, Isabella
Dear Santa,
My name is Danny and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: Choo Chootrain, Pikachu Watch, Pinasaurt-Tex. Love, Danny
Dear Santa,
My name is Mayriel and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: Zambie Toy, Tree House, Piano, Pikarhul, Skateboard. Love, May’tell
Dear Santa,
My name is Sehehlty and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: Iphone, Apple Watch, Makeup, Barbie, Pikadhu. Love, Sehehlty
Dear Santa,
My name is Brooklyhh and I am years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: Crayons, reindeer toy, dolls, barbie, barbie clothes. Love, Brooklyhh
Dear Santa,
My name is Rocki and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: Pikachu Stuffy Water, Evie keychain, Pokemon. Love, Rocki
Dear Santa,
My name is Maryan and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: Doll house, Lol’s dolls, baby clothes. Love, Maryan
Dear Santa,
My name is Katte and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: A I phone, mermaid doll. Love, Kate
Dear Santa,
My name is Breyer and I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: Iphone, hat. Love, Breyer
Dear Santa,
My name is Brooklynn and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: Love, Brooklynn
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa,
My name is Rozalyn and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: Mermaid Doll, Choo Choo Train, Snakes and Ladder game, LOL Doll Reindeer Toy. Love, Rozalyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Mia and I am 5years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: Iphone, Fairy Doll, Santa toys. Love, Mia
Dear Santa,
My name is Danielle and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very naughty. For Christmas, I would like: Shark. Merry Christmas, Santa. Love, Danielle
Dear Santa,
My name is Wyatt and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas this year I would like: A Dinosaur toy, a robot an a new race car. Merry Christmas, Santa. Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
My name is Kyria and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas this year I would like: A Train. Merry Christmas, Santa. Love, Kyria
Dear Santa,
My name is Emily and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like: A princess doll, a Castle and a Unicorn. Merry Christmas, Santa. Love, Emily
Dear Santa,
My name is Leah and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like:|A Barbie doll, a Barbie car and a Barbie doll house. Merry Christmas, Santa. Love, Leah
Dear Santa,
My name is Emma and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like: Squishmello. Merry Christmas, Santa. Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
My name is Emilia and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like: Lunch box, Snuggle. Merry Christmas, Santa. Love, Emilia
Dear Santa,
My name is Laiylah and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like: Lots of toys, an pjs. Merry Christmas, Santa. Love, Laiylah
Dear Santa,
My name is Aubreigh. I am a 7 years old girl. I have tried to be nice this year. I have been good. I have been helping my Friends carry their heavy books. For Christmas I would like an LOL Doll Set, a brand new, tooth brush and a baby Doll set. Merry Christmas. Aubreigh
Dear Santa,
My name is Conner. I am an 8 yearboy. I have tried to be nice this year. I be polite to people in my school. For Christmas I would like a Ps5, a new desk, and a new chair. Merry Christmas, Conner.
Dear Santa,
My name is Sophia I am an 8 year.oldd-girl. I am nicish because my brother and I fight a lot. For Christmas, would like a Lots of Stuffed animals, school clothes, and school shoes. Merry Christmas Sophia
Dear Santa,
My name is Nakita. I am 8 years old. I have been nice this year. I do chores. For Christmas I would like a hover board. A skateboard, and a Barbie. Nakita
Dear Santa,
My name is Blake I am a 9 yearold boy. I have been nice, because I help people. For Christmas, I would like a hoverboard, a mountain bike, and a fishing pole. Merry Christmas, Blake
Dear Santa,
My name is Waylon. I am a seven year old boy. I have been listening to my Parents, my teacher, and doing my chores. For Christmas, I would like a hoverboard, a few lego sets, and an iron giant with all the movement like in the movie. Merry Christmas, Waylon.
Dear Santa,
My name is Breeanna. I am a 9 years old girl. I have tried to be nice this year. I do my homework with no problems. For Christmas, I would like a LOL Doll, makeup, and new shoes. Merry Christmas. Breeanna
Dear Santa,
My name is Zoey. I am a 7 year old girl. I have tried to be nice this year. I help people when they need it. For Christmas, I would like aa toy, a pair of shoes, and a spider shooter. Merry Christmas, Zoey
Dear Santa,
My name is Zaydia I am a 7 years-old girl. I have been nice. I fight mamaw and I say NO when she wants me to do my homework. For Christmas I would like a hoverboard, a doll, and my Daddy back. Merry Christmas St. Nicholas
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like… puppet. Thank you, Sophia
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like…Dirt bike vrheatset golf cart x box a Games to X box Aresoft Gun. Thank you, David Mathis
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like a VR head set, Dirt bike Madden 23, WWE2k22. Thank you, Joshua Gray
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like: iPad, toy cars, Clothes, Writing supplies, Notebooks, A white board, Puppet, Golfcart, PG 15, Boots Jeans, Cards Snow, Thank you, Mylee Taylor
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like: A rainbow kunetick sand set., A Vikings bed sheet, A Vikings pillow case, A baby Jesus squish mellow, Vikings football cards, Sine & Jussten Jeffersons shoes. Thank you, Asher Mcgbee
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like: A PC. a, Keyboard, A monitor, A golf card, A golden rings, A NO. card. Thank you, Jacob
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like: a Stuff Animal, a Box of Legos, a action figure, a New pair of Bots, a Shirt. Thank you, Thomas Dodds
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like: Dance Shoes, boots, Hatchables, Headphones, paint, Slime a bike, a four-wheeler, golf cart, Rudolph, Thank you, Sunnie Neace
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like: a Big Popit of a unicorn, a Big Bunk Bed, a bulbs a Big squishmelow, Snow, Grinch toy, Santa toy, A candy cane, Joseph Mary Baby Jesus, Headphones, Slime, UNO, Paint. Thank you, Bailey Nelson
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like, Toy cars, Barbie dog play set, Ice cream pop it, Grinch toy, Candy canes, Uno cards pack, Magnets, Nerf gun, Puppets, Magic marker shop kins, Thank you, Maggie ray.
HAMLIN PK-8
Dear Santa, I have been good. I wish for a motorcycle. Love, Hunter
Dear Santa, I have been nice. I want an LOL Doll. Love Allionna
Dear Santa, I have been nice. I want a dirt bike. Love Gunner
Dear Santa, I have been nice. I want LOL dolls, mini brands, and makeup. Love Leighton
Dear Santa, I have been good. I want land, toys and stuffies. Love Raylan
Dear Santa, I have been good. I want a stuffy. Love Nevaeh
Dear Santa, I have been nice. I want a dinosaur egg. Love Braxton
Dear Santa, I have been good. I want a camera and stuffies. Love Zoey
Dear Santa, I have been good. I want a pretend toy witch’s pot and a volcano toy. Love Isabelle
Dear Santa, I have been nice. I want Lol dolls. Love Layla
Dear Santa, I have been good. I want a bicycle. Love Brandon
Dear Santa, I have been nice. I want a dinosaur egg and some LOL dolls and a new bike. Love McKenzie
Dear Santa, I have been nice. I want a RC pickup truck and a kids 4-wheeler. Love Kevin
Dear Santa, I have been nice. I want a LOL dolls and a LOL car. Love Lillyanna
Dear Santa, I have been nice. I want a truck. Love Michael
Dear Santa, I have been nice. I want a new gun. Love Owen
Dear Santa, I have been nice. I want a makeup table and a Barbie camper. Love Natalee
Dear Santa, I have been good. I want a side by side. Love Walker
Dear Santa, I have been good. I want a Batman set and a puppet. Love Teddy
Dear Santa, I have been good. I want a Squishmallow. Love Lani
Dear Santa, I have been good. I want a Christmas puppy. Love Aliyah
HAMLIN PK-8 (second grade)
Dear Santa, How are you doing today Christmas is coming I would like to tell you what I want for Chismas want could I have an LoL Doll a Barbie House and Barbie? I love you Santa How about you like? Is it Chrismas Cookies and Baby Yoda Cookies? Love, Aubrey
Dear Santa, How are you doing today? Chrisististh culd like to tell you what I wante Iowant LoL doll O’Bluey a Barbie house. Big Lchg baby and aslie oven with a verey and Emma. I love you Santa. How abouly olg what kind of cookies would you like?Love, Maly
Dear Santa, Sir Chriamas coming I would like a rat hot dog, bach rest, tadlit holder yoda Pls yegan RV for Chriamas and a Merry chriamas to you. Love, Paislee
Dear Santa, How are you doing today? Since Christmas is coming I would like to tell you what I want. I want a bike, polly pok it, elf dog, gymnastics bar, coling book, chocolate cake, VR, dress, Yoda, tea party stuff, toys, face and hair Staff, toy kitchen and turtle. How about you? What kind of cookies would you like? Merry Christmas, Addalyn
Dear Santa, How are you doing today? Since Christming is coming I wolut like to tell you what I wolut like. I want a hoverbodrd bicycle, an about chee tdhs. How about you what kind of cookies would you like? I love you Santa. Love, Alonna
Dear Santa, How are you? Since Christmas is coming I would like to tell you what I want. Bunny, Pkles, dogman comic book, elfdog, head phones, joke book, and a giant gingerbread man. What’s your faveorite cookie? Tell the elfes I said hi! Merry Christmas. Farrah
Dear Santa, How are you today? Since Christmas is is coming I would like to tell you what I want. I want boots, a little monster truck a star wars bohster truck a star wars book and fan Merry Chrisymas, Broxter
Dear Santa, I want a sled for Crismas I wod like a puppy for Crismisev I wod like a lot of books. I would like a sled puppy and a lot of books for Christmas. Love, Paxton
Dear Santa, How are you doing today? Since Christ is coming I would lie to tell you what I wantld the new card it was called lorack. How are you what kind of cookies wloud you like. Love, Raylonn
Dear Santa, How are you doing today Christmas is coming. I would like to tell you what I want like VR, RC, new dog nerf Gung a FS5, and new toys. How about you what kind of cookies would you like? Love, Chace
Dear Santa, How are you doing today Sinc Chrismass is coming I would like to tell you what I want can I have a dirt bike, PS5ga. New phon kitkg an I pad a & out youg. What kind of cookies are your favoriet tell Mrsa Clas that I sade Hi. Love, Gauge
Dear Santa, How are you doing today since Christmas is coming I wanted to tell you what I would like the prderfugjr some army guy J2 games. I’ll have a snack ready. Love, Jase
HAMLIN PK-8 (Kindergarten)
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would like a toy train. Love, Waylon
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would like a toy Grinch. Love, Ella
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would like a Barbie house. Love, Taytum
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would like a gun. Love, Sawyer
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would like a hoverboard. Love, Kennsley
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would like a Barbie dream house with a elevator. Love, Ellie
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would like LoL dolls. Love, Bryndlynn
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would like a Barbie house. Love, Jules
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would like Toy Story toys. Love, Brooklyn
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would like a shark tent. Love, Oliver
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would like a PS5. Love, Kenlee
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would like a toy gun. Love, Trenton
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would like a T.O.T.S figurines. Love, Ruby
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would like a Barbie made to move dolls. Love, Emilia
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would like a Barbie camper. Love, Mila
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would like a playhouse. Love, Olivia
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would like a Barbie camper. Love, Kayden
Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would like a army tank. Love, Xavier
HAMLIN PK-8 (cont.)
Dear Santa, I hope you and Mrs. Claus are well. I hope you liked the cookies last year. I have been very very good this year. What I want for Christmas is a beam lots and lots of chocolate. Don’t tell anybody but I well leave you extra cookies this year. From, Thank you! Evewee
Dear Santa, I love you! I hope you and Mrs. Claus are well. I have been very good this year! I hope you liked the cookies last year. I want to have a puppy, puppy clothes and puppy toys. How are you doing? From, Kimber
Dear Santa, I am a big fan of you. Are you staying warm. Are you and Mrs. Claus doing good. I love you. I will give you extra cookies this year. I WANT AN ELF PET REINDEER. And an elf pet pupy. Ohebriar horses. Pleas. From, Kinsley
Dear Santa, How are you being. I hope you are warm. I love you you are the best I know in my letter last year I asked if you knew Jesus. But were you there when he was born bib you exist. Call if you get this letter please tell me. For my Christmas I would like some pant thing. From, Gracie
Dear Santa, I have been very good this year! I hope you and Mrs. Claus are well. Are you staying warm! You are the best! I want a magic ixy a 30 peh and a baby kitten! I love you Santa. From, Harper
Dear Santa How are you doing? I am seven years old could I have a new pair of pajamas santa I bin good this year. Wat cind of cookies do you like I love Christmas it is so fun From, (anonymous)
Dear Santa, I love you I have been very good this year. I LOVE Christmas it is fun. I wunt Squishmallow and LoLs. And blankets. From, Bree
Dear Santa, I hope you and Mrs. Claus are you. Staying warm I love you. I hope you have a good Christmas. I want a new bike. Can I have a Barbie. I want a Camera thank you Santa. From, Amelia
Dear Santa I hope you and Mrs. Claus are well. I hope you liked the cookies last year I hae been very good this year I would like a new pair or a plushie and a beam thank you ror the shirts las year. I love you. You are the best! From, Avery
Dear Santa, I love you. I hope you and Mrs. Claus are well. You are the best. How are you doing? I wunt a scaprd for crismis. I runt a for for crismis. Are you staying warm? I have been chrig to be ver good. Thank you for the gifts last year. From, Kinsley
Dear Santa Are you staying warm? How are you doing? I hope you and Mrs. Claus are well. I love you! You are the best! Thank you for taking care of M bog Please say that I sed hi buddy my dog. I wish for my family to be helfy. From, Kay
Dear Santa, I love you. I want for Christmas is a Mixie pixie. And a minibrandmall. And also sum brown boots please, From, Kaylegh
Dear Santa, I love you you are the best how are you doing I wesh Jesas can cam back to live Can I have a toy RC car I wesh I cood cam back home with my mom and dad prease. From, Jaxson
Dear, Santa I love you! I would like to get P6Kemgh cards, more Pokemon cards, and more Pokemon cards. You are the best. I love you. I need lots of chocolate. From, Dylan
Dear Santa, I hope you and the elves are good I am warning you. My dog bstsebe captel! I wish for a VR headset and a VR headset charger. And a bag of fohpx a hand and y XOundl#. From, Brock
Dear Santa, I love you. I hope you are feel ok. I will give extra cookies. I really want a iPhone 14. I also want a knife. I want a PS5. From, Ben
Dear Santa, I hope you liked the cookies last year. I would like an Xbox I would like oliboldo I would like a dog you are the best ever. I just want to say hi. From, Braylon
WEST HAMLIN ELEMENTARY
Dear Santa, I am Amir, I’m in 3rd grade, I am 9 years old and my school is West Hamlin. I am goodo and a nice Boy. I like the reindeers and the elves, but I haven’t seen Mrs. Claus. I want gold money shooter, Map, microscope, YoYo, Comic books, Harmonica, Your friend, Amir
Dear Santa, I'm 8 yers old and I'm in 3rd grade. i'm have been nice and old or you. Wow is rood of booing. I want a Iphone 14. I want a makeup set. I want a Pokemon buck wish Pokeemon cos in it. I want a 9ar of hihils I’m sis 7. From A2lihn
Dear Santa, I am in third. I have been i. How is mrs. claus doing? I want a pug. From Herbie.
Dear Santa, I like Pokmon. I have been nice. How is the reindeers? I want a charzdrdox gold rolmdo pickow Love, Jerry
Dear Santa, I am in 3rd grade. I have been nice. I have been so nice. How is Mrs. Claus doing? I want PS5. Love, Mark
Dear Santa, I am in 3rd and I am 9. I have been sort of nice. How are the elves doing? I want to see JoJo cy. I want a puppy for Christmas. I love u Santa. Diamond
Dear Santa, I am in 3rd grade. I have been nice. How are you Santa? I want two RC cars, a mine craft Zombie plush, a Minecraft creeper, Minecraft skeleton plush, a Minecraft ender dragon plush, a turtle, a snake, and a new Xbox. Please. Love Brodyo.
Dear Santa, I am in 3rd grade. I am 8 years old. I have been nice. How is your reindeer doing? I want a unicorn and I Phone 14. I want a Rudolph doll. LOVE Kynadee
Dear Santa, I am 9. I am in the 3rd grade. I have been nice. I want Rudolph toys. Love Lily
Dear Santa, I am in 3rd grade and I am 9 year old. I have been sort of nice. How old are you? I want a iPhone. I want a new tablet. I want a new LOL Doll. I want 2 puppies. I want an iphone. I want lots a popits. LOVE Andree.
Dear Santa, I am 8 and I am in third grade. I got 2 sisters and one dog. I been both bad and good. How many elfes do you have? All I what is 3 things for Christmas, a four wheeler and magnts and 9 VR hade Sette Your friend, Bryson
Dear Santa, I have been good. How many elves. Do you have. I want a ldr taps, I want a iboard games. Love, Paxon
Dear Santa, I am in 3rd grade. And I am 8 years old. I’ve been both bad and good sometimes, who’s your favorite reindeer and who’s your favorite elf? I want PS5 and some PS5 games, and some dogman books, and a computer. LOVE, Dillon
Dear Santa, I am 9. I am in 3rd grade. I have been nice. How is Mrs. Claus and you doing? How old are you. I want a iPhone 14, LoL dollhouse. I wish I had a Xbox. I want a carry. I want art supplies. Adriana
Dear Santa, My name is Brayden, I am in third grade. I go to West Hamlin Elementary School. I have been a good boy. How have you been and how have the reindeer been? I help my mom carry in groceries and that how I have been good. I want 40 packs of pokemon cards and something to hold them and that would be a Pokemon houldr. I want a new iPhone and Hi Sanike phone case. Love Brayden
Dear Santa, I am 8 years old. I am in third grade. I love my life. God gave me a good life, but sometimes I get mad at my sister. She is mean sometimes but I love her and my family. I have been nice because I am excdieyt for Christmas. How are your elf? I love my elfs. I would like to have a ipad and some toys and can you get me a kid g hoodies. I love my teacher, they are so nice. That is all I wanted to tell you, bye. Love, Braylee
Dear Santa, My name is Lauren and I am in 3rd grade. I am 9 and I have been nice and mean. How did Rudolph get his red nose? I have helped my friend carry their books, I want a Nintendo Switch and a iphone 14 From Lauren
Dear Santa, I am 8 years old. I’m in 3rd grade. I have a pet dog. I have been a good boy. How are the elf’s? I want a hippopotamus. I want a vilon. What I deserve. Love. Conner
Dear Santa, I love my mom and dad. How is its Santa. I been good I want a Xbox 1. I want a iphone 11. Love Mason,
Dear Santa, I’m 8 years old. I’m 3rd grade. I have been nice. My elf said so. How is Rodpoh? I want a Enconto dollhouse. Thank you Santa, Love Reagan
Dear Santa, My name is Easton. I'm 8 and I'm in third grade. How is Rudolph? I want a dirt bike. Love, Easton
Dear Santa, I got Bs and As this year. I am in the third grade. I have good teachers this year. I have been good to my mom, dad, and brother. I have been good and bad, I make coffee for my mom when she is sick I sometimes I hit my brother! Head. Is reaa fo good this year. This year I want a Sqishmello, Slime, a hovercart, a headted blankit, new mudbords, LED lights, A softball, book bag and 4 picture of me on the wall. Love Gracilynn
Dear Santa, This year I’m in 3rd grade. I’ve been naughty and nice. I helped cheer my friends up. I helped my mammaw, papaw carry logs back to the house. This year I would like if you can get my dad and mom back together. Could you hire me to be one of your elves? I would like a kitten, flippbone, and my Family happy again. And how are you and Mrs. Claus doing? Love your little friend Nora (Put a smiley face here)
Dear Santa, This year I am 8 years old. I have been nice this year. How have you and Mrs. Claus been? For Christmas I would like to have a laptop and some slime. How have your elfe vbeen. I hope they have been nice this year. From your Friend. Harper
Dear Santa, I’m Kale Baker. I’ve been nice this year and nauhty. My best friend forever and ever is Conner Sibson he writing a letter to you too. I went to your workshop. How is Donner and Roodopy. Please give me and Con 05Gex tro presents. Pretty please with sprikels on top. Could you get me a eboard please. And Kase wats a bike and I want pixelmoa and yes and Pokemon scarter From Kale, to Santa.
Dear Santa I am 8 years old. I go to West Hamlin Elementary School. I have been a good girl and a little bad. I hope you and Mrs. Claus and the reindeer are doing really good. I hope other kids get what they want for Christmas. I would like a hoverboard for Christmas. I will set you out some cookies Love. Your friend, Judee
Dear Santa, This year I am 8 years old. I am in 3rd grade. I have been naughty and nice. I am not gonna lie. I am sure you know my elfs Paddy and Sparkle. They have been funny this year. And thank you for letting my elfs stay with me. What I want for Christmas is mini brands, and hover board for at my moms I can’t think of any more toys. I will leave cookies for you and some milk and carrots for the reindeer. Love your friend, McKenna
Dear Santa, This year I am 9 years old. I have been nice this year. The nicest thing I did was help my dad with his work. How have the elves been? This year I want a doll house and OMG dolls and Sqishmellow. I am going to make you cookies and a glass of milk. Love your friend, Lillie
Dear Santa, This year I got left out. My parents got divorced in 2020. I have 3 people living with my dad, they are me, Juxtan, and dad. I have 7 pepole living with my mom. They are Cash, Jaxton, Stepdad, mom, Oaklee, and Laik I’ve been naughty and nice. How are you doing/ My name is Ariana but people call me Ari. I’m 8 years old. My favorite holiday is Christmas. I want LoL dolls and a new iPad. Love your friend, Ariana
Dear Santa, This year I am 9 years old, I have been naughty and nice. The nicest thing I have done is supporting my mom with cards to calm her down. How are the reindeer? All I want for Christmas is to be with my family. My family is important because if I don’t have them I would be with no one. Make sure pray for my Uncle Jonny he has 60 kidknee stones. Love, Lacie
Dear Santa, This year I am 9 year’s old. I am in 3rd grade. A nice thing I’ve done this year is I helped my dad with work. I have been nice and naughty this year. How has your year been going? I hope Mrs. Claus is doing well and all the reindeers and the elves. This year all I want is a gift card and I have a question. Are you hiring? Love you pal, Sawyer - Merry Christmas and Happy New Year
Dear Santa, This year I am 9 years old. I thin I have been nice this year. I gave Rosey the elf a cookie and helped my mom put the Christmas tree up. How are the reindeer doing? For Christmas I want Pokemon, scarlet, and violet. I also want Robux on Roblox. Love, Connor
Dear Santa, This year I am 8 years old. I have been mostly nice and a little bit naughty. This year I have helped other kids when they are mad, or sad. Oh! By the way how is Misses Claus doing? How do you get in my house? I don’t have a chimney. This year I want a PS5 controller. But what I love the most is spending time with my family. Santa are you hiring because I want a job. Your pal, Riley
Dear Santa, I’m in 3rd grade. I am 8 years old I have been good and a little bad. I want a phone for Christmas. I love Shane and Candy cane. Tell Shane to be good. How is Ms. Claus and the reindeer? I love Christmas. It was made by Jesus because the Christ was ____’ I will give you some cookies and milk. Are you hiring some helpers. I can be one. Love your friend, Parker
Dear Santa, You’re my best friend. A toy motorbike with a man on it. I want Elsa and Anna. - Keairra
Dear Santa, I would like wedding dress for Christmas and a Baby Alive baby doll. I would like a stroller with 2 car seats that you can put babies in. I would like some Barbie dolls to play with. That’s it! – McKinley
Dear Santa, I want a yo-yo. I want Barbies. I want books. I want princess dress. Kinsley
Dear Santa, Like construction hot wheels and a bike. My brother likes baby toys. He’s a baby but he can talk. He likes hot wheels and monster trucks and Mickey Mouse. I don’t know what Mommy likes, but Santa does. I think Daddy likes hunting clothes and he needs hot wheels to play with. Have a good day! Easton
Dear Santa, I love Santa cause I miss him. I want a Pikachu game. I want Elsa. Kara
Dear Santa, I want a baby bottle with a baby, a pacifier, and fake make up for the baby. I want Barbie dolls with a bunch of stuff with it. Malaya
Dear Santa, I’ll give him a hug and a high five. I like you Santa. I like your jacket it’s so red. I like the white stuff on it. It’s so pretty. I want a toy lightsaber and a monster truck. The last thing is I give you 100 hugs. Kayson
Dear Santa, I going get you a hug! I want a talking Elsa, a yo-yo, Olaf, a little baby doll, and a scooter. I want a little tiny Christmas tree toy, a Christmas lollipop, and candy cane. I want a big present. It’s called a Ryan giant prize. I want a Huggy Wuggy doll and a Sam doll. I want a great, great, great big present. It’s a big giant egg! I wanted another big present it’s called Kitty prize. - Khloe
Dear Santa, I want toys; dirt bike stuff and a light saber. I want a Nerf gun and Legos. I want a laptop and my own paper. Landon
Dear Santa, I want a little toy school that comes with little people. I want craft supplies. I need sticks, wrapping paper, some little pom-poms, googly eyes, and a little door knob (it’s a part of a craft). A camera and it’s going to be rainbow colored. A car that you can get in finger puppets, and a pretend computer. I want a wedding dress to play wedding and wedding shoes. A wedding ring… no wait I already have one of those. Oh wait… a puppet theater and a popcorn machine so I can make my own popcorn. CaleighsQv
Dear Santa, I want a lightsaber. I want the color to be red. Next, I want a monster truck that will drive any place (water, gravel, and hills). Next, I want one to a shark and the other a cheetah. Also, I want another lightsaber but both sides cut and light up red. I want any toy that you want me to have. Also, I want 2 Nerf guns and any one that Santa wants me to have. I want a new real gun for Daddy. One that he doesn’t have. I want a Barbie doll for my sister and a necklace for Mommy. I want it to have my birthmark it’s purple. Silas
Dear Santa, I want a new Swimming pool. I want a big one because someone poked a hole in ours. I want a new bicycle and an AC car. I want it to be small. I want a big robot with a big controller. I want some dinosaurs. I want a little dog. I don’t want it to be a toy. I want a real one. Johnnie
Dear Santa, I want a baby doll with milk and a bottle. I want a pencil… a rainbow colored one that changes colors when you write. It turns pink, orange, green, white, or violet. I want rainbow clothes. Madison
Dear Santa, I really want a Barbie house for Christmas. I really want an LOL doll for Christmas because Gigi broke a leg of my LOL doll. I really, really, really want a toy for my brother because he needs one. I really want an Elsa snowflake because Elsa can freeze things. Selah
Dear Santa, My name is Cayson and I am 7 years old I have been on the bad side this year. This is what for Christmas. 6 Walkie Talkies I wondered how the reindeer fly. Can you tell me? Love, Cayson.
Dear Santa, My name is Malaya and I am 7 years old. I have been really good this year. This is what I want for Christmas. The too other elf pets, x-box, Minecraft for the X-box, and a real German Shepherd puppy. And a scout elf. I love you sooooo much! Love, Malaya
Dear Santa, I’m 8 My name is Owen. I want a VR headset, Legos, ohique coins, buttons, A pool, ocqua cots, God of war disc, hunting clothes, a new knife, a watch, shelves, a new binder, marbles, mystery gift, some new clothes, new boots, a gun, l.e.d lights, a toy elf, a new lunch box, a real turkey, a new blanket, a new pillow, a new fort, a new water bottle, a note book, l.e.d. writing tablet, a story disc, head phones, new pj’s, I pad, Harry Potter wand, toy car, xylophone, markers, a new lamp, l.e.d. gloves, a new book bag, a new hoodie, a bean bag, crystals, Owen
Dear Santa, My name is Jaxson and I am 8 years old. I have been really good this year. This year, this is what I want for Christmas. An x-box, dirt bike games, big rig, tablet, walkie-talkies, and books. I love you and Mrs. Claus! Love Jaxson
Dear Santa, My name is Audrey and I am 7 year old I have been really good this is what I want for Christmas this year tablet, robuy, Nintendo, Big Squishmallows, pop-ITS, unicorn, and a Barbie! I love you Santa. Love, Audrey
Dear Santa, My name is Jayda and I am 8 years old. I have been really good this year. This is what I want for Christmas. Bobux, mini Santa, Nintendo, toy unicorn, and Big Sgushmallows. I love you Santa and your reindeer. Love Jayda.
Dear Santa, My name is Kylee and I am 8 years old. I have been really good this year. I want a Barbie dream house and robux. I want 800 robux. I want 5 gift cards. I want a hey cuties.com plushy the new one
Dear Santa, My name is Savanna and I am 7 years old I have been really good this year and I want a sewing machine and sume skates and a x-box. I love Savanna Age. 7
Dear Santa, My name is Grechlegh I am 7 years old. Squshmallows, Toy unicorns Stuffies, Elf pets dogs, Pop-its, Barbies, Tablet, Horsetots, Camet toys, And a pet dogs, I love you Santa, I love you, Grechlegh
Dear Santa, My name Kcistigh And I am 8 years old, I have been really good this year this is what I want for chtimas. Fdbux g9ming chair any caylusmerc plushie.
Dear Santa, My name is Bentley. I am 8 years old. I have been really good this year. For Christmas I want Ninteado Switch movies robot snake walkie talkies pop-its avenger toys tablet miko bot qeshton. Santa does Rudolph actually for real have a shiny nose Yes Or No, Ssruc.vl it, Love Bentley
HAMLIN PRESCHOOL
Dear Santa, I Want a Mario game that isn’t on t.v. and Hot Wheels I want brownies for mommy.- Sebastian
Dear Santa, I want a big robot. I want a robot squishy toy. I like Paw Patrol. – Samuel
Dear Santa, I really want an elf to stay at my house. I want a motorcycle with two wheels. I love you Santa Gideon
Dear Santa, I want toys. I want a Play Dough ice cream thing. – Aiden
Dear Santa, I want a unicorn. And a gumball machine.- Willa
Dear Santa, I want a Barbie pet set. I want a toy kitty cat with a leash on it. – Brynna
Dear Santa, I want a dollhouse. I want a toy dog set. Mattison
Dear Santa, I want a unicorn water bottle. I want a Santa hat. I want a new umbrella. Rayghan
Dear Santa, Please bring me a lot of presents. Sadie
Dear Santa, I want a baby doll. Faith
Dear Santa, I want a robot. I want a Zero and a Oogie Boogie and a Pumpkin King. Kaysen
Dear Santa, I want a flying robot. It has a control. I want a Tonka robot. Hudson.
Dear Santa, I want Barbies and Blueys. – Makenna
