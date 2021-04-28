Alum Creek Lions Club appreciates volunteers
The Alum Creek Lions Club expresses appreciation to the more than 100 volunteers who participated in the area litter pick-up during the week of April 6-10 of this year. This is the 26th year for the project. Last year, we did not get to finish the pick-up because of the epidemic so there was more to do this year.
The club also thanks the West Virginia Division of Highways in Kanawha and Lincoln Counties for providing orange bags, the items for picking up the litter and for disposing of the litter from the highways when the project was finished. We also thank the several churches that ad groups that ad groups helping in the worthwhile project.
The ongoing project has been a great reduction of litter on our highways but we still have those who show less pride and litter anyway. Maybe one day, this will stop.
Again, thanks to all that helped in any way in this community pride project.
Jim Ryan, Project Chairman
Alum Creek Lions Club
304-756-3124