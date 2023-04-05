Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

State Representatives with Lincoln County Officials Saturday, March 25.

 Amy Adkins | Lincon Journal

HAMLIN, WV — Despite the electricity being off Saturday, March 25, several West Virginia legislators attended and spoke at the Lincoln County Conservative Political Action Committee dinner held at the Hamlin Town Hall and Community Center with about 110 people in attendance.

“We had a lot of good bills passed at the session, said Delegate David “Flimsy” Adkins. “One of them was the House Bill 207. We will not be doing surgery with any of our children.”

