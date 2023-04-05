HAMLIN, WV — Despite the electricity being off Saturday, March 25, several West Virginia legislators attended and spoke at the Lincoln County Conservative Political Action Committee dinner held at the Hamlin Town Hall and Community Center with about 110 people in attendance.
“We had a lot of good bills passed at the session, said Delegate David “Flimsy” Adkins. “One of them was the House Bill 207. We will not be doing surgery with any of our children.”
Adkins also spoke on the PEIA bill that was passed in the legislature this session, along with other issues he worked on during session.
“I voted against the PEIA bill,” Adkins said. “Here in Lincoln County, we have teachers and state employees, and that’s about all we got. We don’t have a lot of employment around here. I voted against the charter schools. Our teachers go to school and pay out all this money to get a degree to teach people and at a charter school, I could go teach. I don’t have to have a degree for a charter school. I worked on the volunteer fire department and EMS money bills, which didn’t make it. I voted against putting a price on a human life. I don’t think there’s a price that can be put on a human life.”
Delegate Margitta Mazzocchi said, as usual, there were thousands of bills introduced this session.
“We had a wild time,” Mazzocchi said. “It was exciting, frustrating and everything you couldn’t imagine. It was unbelievable. We had 2,317 bills that we looked at and only about 200 got through.”
Mazzocchi also spoke about the specific issues she focused on this session.
“I sponsored House Bill 2386 to ban sanctuary cities in West Virginia,” Mazzocchi said. “The purpose of this bill is to require all local entities of this state to enforce immigration laws. The bill provides for definitions. The bill protects the taxpayers of West Virginia by ensuring that municipalities and counties in West Virginia are immediately required to contact the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement to identify where noncitizen residents are residing, so that the matter of their illegal status is resolved in the courts. Finally, the bill prohibits discrimination while enforcing immigration laws and prohibiting sanctuary cities in West Virginia.”
Delegate Caleb Hanna from Nicholas County spoke next.
“I’ve been here there for six years now,” Hanna said. “I’ve served Upshur, Randolph and now Greenbrier, Nicholas and Webster counties. I came into the legislature when I was 19 years old. I ran my campaign when I was in high school and got elected in 2018 and became the youngest legislature member in America at that time. The youngest African American ever elected to a state legislature in United States history.”
Hanna described bills he has proposed and worked on since becoming a house member.
“The very first bill I got to introduce when I got to Charleston was to take $10 million dollars of our $250 million surplus at that time and give it straight to Donald Trump to help build the border wall and it didn’t pass,” Hanna said. “Bold idea for a first term delegate. One bill that I did pass two years ago is the Safe Women’s Sport Act. And it says if you’re a biological boy, you’re going to play in boys sports. If you’re a biological girl, you’re going to play in girls’ sports.”
Senator Mike Stuart also spoke during the event.
“The experience serving in the legislature had its ups and downs,” Stuart said. “There were days that I was excited about it and others I was just incredibly frustrated. One of the bills we passed is the auto inspection sticker which is going to be a two-year time frame. You still need to maintain your vehicle, but the sticker will be for two years instead of one.”