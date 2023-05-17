Toney Stroud, general counsel for Marshall University, discusses projects that will be part of the 4th Avenue Innovation District during the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Economic Development and Tourism meeting Tuesday in Huntington.
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith walks with West Virginia lawmakers to the site of the Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation, which is under construction on 4th Avenue, on Monday.
Perry Bennett | WV Legislative Photography
Members of the West Virginia Legislature go on a tour of Marshall University's Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation on May 8, 2023.
Perry Bennett | West Virginia Legislative Photography
Perry Bennett | West Virginia Legislative Photography
Perry Bennett | West Virginia Legislative Photography
Perry Bennett | WV Legislative Photography
Toney Stroud, center, general counsel for Marshall University, helps lead legislators on a tour of the area that is planned to become the 4th Avenue Innovation District on Monday in Huntington.
Perry Bennett | WV Legislative Photography
Lawmakers learn about Marshall University's plans for the 4th Avenue Innovation District on Monday in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — After touring the area the day before, members of the West Virginia Legislature heard a presentation about Marshall University’s plans for its 4th Avenue Innovation District during an interim committee meeting at the university on Tuesday.
During the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Economic Development and Tourism meeting in the Memorial Student Center, Toney Stroud, general counsel for Marshall University, discussed projects that will be part of the 4th Avenue Innovation District.
Stroud said the Innovation District will be anchored on one end by the new Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation and on the other by the new Institute for Cyber Security, which it is building as part of a deal with the U.S. Department of Defense. Stroud said the Institute for Cyber Security building will be probably 70,000 to 80,000 square feet, which will give Marshall the ability to bring in industry partners and have additional space.
Ideas for the new Institute for Cyber Security include a course classroom space, video and mobile forensics labs, an open source intelligence lab, a cyber competition team suite, anchor suites for corporate partners, an industrial control system and a sensitive compartmented information facility, or SCIF, according to Stroud.
“Our vision here is a facility that will help accelerate cyber research and development capabilities, which will result in faster solutions to critical services,” Stroud said.
“We can help fill this need in our country,” Stroud said. “We have the ability, we have the people, we have the capability to do that here in West Virginia. As President (Brad D.) Smith said, we want to be a prosperity platform for the state of West Virginia. We want to promote individual success, have innovative ideas and promote economic growth. I think the cyber security institute checks all three of those boxes here at Marshall University.”
“As you all know, we have a problem keeping graduates in our state,” Stroud said. “The last statistic I saw, only 39% of our graduates stay in the state of West Virginia, and we’ve got to change that trajectory; we’ve got to keep some of our people here. And these types of jobs are the jobs I think that we can create that will make that happen.”
Stroud said the Institute for Cyber Security is phase two of a three-phase plan that also includes building a security operations center in Marshall’s Engineering Annex Building, with construction to begin this fall, and working on a grant with the Appalachian Regional Commission with the hopes of partnering with other colleges and universities to create a set of curriculum, that once approved by NSF, could be used to train others. Stroud said Marshall received a $5 million grant from the federal government and that two additional grant proposals have been put in for an additional $14 million and $15 million to help build out the infrastructure for the cyber security system at Marshall.
According to Stroud, the Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation, which is under construction, is scheduled to be completed at the end of October. The center will open next spring semester, according to a PowerPoint presentation shown during the meeting.
Stroud said the Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation, which is a 78,000-square-foot building, will have a 360-foot auditorium, a finance lab, computer labs and a lot of collaboration space. He said his favorite thing about the space is that those driving down 4th Avenue will be able to see a stock market ticker tape rolling through the glass.
“We’re very excited about this,” Stroud said. “We really think this is going to help with our goal to increase entrepreneurs here in Huntington and here at Marshall University and through the state of West Virginia.”
Several members of the committee had questions for Stroud. One inquired about the possible cost of the new Institute for Cyber Security, which is in the planning stage. Stroud said it will be about $45 million to build the structure. Another asked about the timeline of offering it to students. Stroud said Marshall would like to have it done within the next couple of years. The committee also discussed revisions of 2023 HB 2064 (Tourism and Commercial Opportunity Zones) and 2023 HB 3007 (Small Business Payroll Tax Credit) during its meeting on Tuesday. Both bills were laid over for a later date.