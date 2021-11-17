The General Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager Post 111 hosted an appreciation dinner for local veterans Nov. 11. State Farm Insurance in Hamlin donated funds for the meal. The town of Hamlin donated over $500 for gifts to be handed out at the event through ticket drawings. Every veteran in attendance Thursday was able to leave with a gift.
HAMLIN — The General Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager Post 111 hosted an appreciation dinner for local veterans Nov. 11.
State Farm Insurance in Hamlin donated funds for the meal. The town of Hamlin donated over $500 for gifts to be handed out at the event through ticket drawings. Every veteran in attendance Thursday was able to leave with a gift.