Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Since the late 1980s, the band Leftover Salmon has led the way when it comes to groups combining bluegrass and roots music with jamband sensibilities. All of these years later, Leftover Salmon is still making great albums and headlining shows and outdoor concerts, as it did at the recent Earls Scruggs Festival.

Leftover Salmon has gone through many personal changes over the last 33 years, especially after the death of original banjo player Mark Vann in 2002. Two of the remaining members, however — Vince Herman and Drew Emmitt — are still with the band and going strong.

Recommended for you