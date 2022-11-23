Since the late 1980s, the band Leftover Salmon has led the way when it comes to groups combining bluegrass and roots music with jamband sensibilities. All of these years later, Leftover Salmon is still making great albums and headlining shows and outdoor concerts, as it did at the recent Earls Scruggs Festival.
Leftover Salmon has gone through many personal changes over the last 33 years, especially after the death of original banjo player Mark Vann in 2002. Two of the remaining members, however — Vince Herman and Drew Emmitt — are still with the band and going strong.
Now, after years in the music business, Vince Herman is about to release his first solo album called “Enjoy The Ride,” which is bolstered by West Virginia connections.
Herman was raised in western Pennsylvania, but as a young adult, the state of West Virginia became a big part of his life and his musical growth. While growing up in the Keystone State, the grandson of a coal miner developed an appreciation for those who worked underground. He also discovered bluegrass and old-time music when he went to the Smoky City Folk Festival in Pittsburgh as a teenager; he was hooked on roots music from that point on.
After graduating from high school, Herman attended West Virginia University in Morgantown. While there, he dug deep into the Appalachian roots music scene, eventually befriending folks like the Huntington-based old-time music legends The Bing Brothers and the future International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Hall of Famer Hazel Dickens, a Mountain State native who wrote the beloved song “West Virginia My Home.”
At the West Virginia State Folk Festival held in Glenville one year, Herman jammed all night in the campgrounds and then ended up standing in a creek barefoot at dawn, singing and playing gospel music with both Dickens and some of the Bing Brothers, marking one of the most amazing musical moments of his life.
After moving to Nashville a year and a half ago, Herman set about using his COVID-19 pandemic off-time to create his wonderful new solo album, “Enjoy The Ride.” Dropping on Friday, Nov. 18, the album came together with the help of some old West Virginia friends whom Herman has known for years, The Davisson Brothers.
Hailing from Clarksburg, West Virginia, The Davisson Brothers have always been proud of their Mountain State heritage and openly and consistently share it with the rest of the world on their albums and in their interviews.
After meeting at a festival, Herman and the Davisson Brothers became fast friends and have remained in touch for the last 15 years or so. It is yet one more positive experience that Herman has had in the Mountain State, from late nights spent at the Appalachian String Band Festival, to marching with thousands of other people to make the site of the Battle of Blair Mountain an historic landmark honoring the coal miners who fought for their rights in 1921, to an unannounced late-night jam in Huntington with Leftover Salmon about 20 years ago.
“We played in Huntington unannounced at the Monkey Bar one night after we played with Del McCoury,” said Herman. “I think Del’s fiddler Jason Carter showed up that night as well, who is from nearby Greenup, Kentucky. I think we opened for Del in Ashland and then did the after-show in Huntington. It was nuts. I love West Virginia, man. I just played with Tyler Childers at the Healing Appalachia concert in Lewisburg in September. I was watching Tyler’s show and realized that he is like an Eastern Kentucky/West Virginia Springsteen, because he really speaks honestly about Appalachian culture in a way that hasn’t been done, and it is so good and so important.”
After meeting up in Nashville, the Davisson Brothers introduced Herman to manager and music publisher Erv Woosley and producer David Ferguson, and they all soon decided to work together. That led to an impressive stretch of songwriting sessions that found Herman collaborating with fellow composers Donnie and Chris Davisson along with Nick Davisson (Donnie’s son), Levi Lowrey, Aaron Raitiere, Phillip Lammonds, Ronnie Bowman, Adam Hood, Rob Snyder, Benny “Burle” Galloway, Channing Wilson, William Paul McDonald, Dave Pahanish, Pat McLaughlin and the aforementioned David Ferguson.
The guest musicians performing with Herman on the “Enjoy The Ride” album include Nashville veteran Pat McLaughlin on guitar; multi-instrumentalist Darrell Scott, the writer of “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive”; the aforementioned Jason Carter; current IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year Bronwyn Keith-Hynes; and Grammy Award winner and West Virginia native Tim O’Brien. The other acclaimed musicians on this project include bassist David Roe, drummer Pete Abbott, keyboardist Mike Rojas, steel guitar player Russ Paul, and Herman’s son Silas Herman on mandolin.
The end result of all of this partnership is an album that represents the heart and the groove of Herman. “Enjoy The Ride” is an album that came out of the downtime experienced during the pandemic, which led Herman to hit the road and do the kind of traveling that big music groups don’t have the time to do.
“I had moved into a place where I was living by myself for the first time since college, and I moved in three days before the pandemic shut everything down,” said Herman. “So, I sat inside there for about four months and I was going for groceries at six a.m. in the morning and all of that, and eventually I couldn’t take it anymore. So, I found an RV and decided to drive around the country in my own bubble. I went up to the Northwest and then came east and landed in Nashville, and I ended up getting a publishing deal and did a lot of co-writing as soon as I got to town. I just realized that Nashville was the place I needed to be because it is so creative here, and people are doing such good things.”
The co-writing concept is the norm in the music business these days, and those collaborations helped Herman to bring his musical ideas to fruition.
“I never wrote songs that much until I got to Nashville,” said Herman. “Writing the songs I have written for Leftover Salmon took about all the songwriting I had in me. Then I came here and discovered co-writing. I’m not saying that I’m a slacker or anything (laughs), but when you write with someone else, you finish the song, and that was a whole new trick for me. I’ve got piles and piles of started songs from over the years, but not many finished ones. After I got here, I had enough finished songs that it made me think, ‘Well, I guess I better make a record, these songs need to get out, no one else is breaking down the door for me to do it, so I guess it is up to me.’ Through great friends like the Davisson Brothers who helped me make great connections here, I ended up working with David Ferguson, who produced the album.”
What informs a lot of Herman’s songs is his life experiences, much of it based on traveling the countryside and the world.
“I am really lucky to have played music for so long, and one of the things I’m most grateful for is getting to know this country so well,” said Herman. “I think that, by now, I know the United States better than most folks because there are not a lot of places that I haven’t hung out in. I love this place. There are so many diverse areas of this country that produce their own kind of music, as well as food and culture. This is an amazing place and I hope this ‘Enjoy The Ride’ album reflects that love.”
More information can be found at www.lohirecords.com/shop/vince-herman-enjoy-the-ride/.