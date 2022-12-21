Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

A student-run restaurant in Lincoln County is helping a group of Panthers get some real-world experience.

The County Table is a Lincoln County High School simulated workplace that opened its doors earlier this year. It is a standalone restaurant located across from the high school, said Kayla Shaffer, a special education teacher at LCHS.

