CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Twenty-five high school seniors who graduated this year have been selected as West Virginia’s second cohort of Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars, including a pair of Lincoln County High students.
These students will receive the state’s newest and most prestigious scholarship of up to $10,000 per year — or $40,000 total — for their college education as they prepare to pursue rewarding careers as West Virginia teachers.
“I’m incredibly proud of these young scholars, and I can’t wait to see what they accomplish over the next four years and beyond,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor for Higher Education. “We worked with the Legislature and Governor Justice two years ago to create a preeminent scholarship that would produce new generations of strong, committed teachers for years to come in the Mountain State. With two cohorts of scholars now pursuing their teaching careers right here at home, we’re well on our way to reaching that goal.”
Armstrong Tucker added, “I am pleased to congratulate our newest class of Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars. Their interest in and commitment to education is commendable, and I know this scholarship is paving the way to build capacity among our teacher ranks,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “The challenges we face in filling content areas such as math, science and special education are very real. Programs such as this will assist us to meet the demand with a highly qualified corps of new teachers.”
The Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholarship Program is designed to help West Virginia address ongoing teacher shortages in the fields of math, science, special education and elementary education. Recipients commit to teaching in one of these high-demand fields in West Virginia for at least five years after graduation. To give students the greatest chance at success, each is paired with a practicing classroom teacher mentor, who provides guidance throughout their college careers.
The 2021 Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars beginning their studies in West Virginia this fall are:
- Kamryn Bable from Brooke High School is attending West Virginia University to pursue a degree in elementary education.
- Olivia Blount from Sissonville High School is attending Marshall University to pursue a degree in elementary education.
- Kiara Bush from South Harrison High School is attending West Virginia University to pursue a degree in elementary education.
- Alyssa Corwell from Frankfort High School is attending Fairmont State University to pursue a degree in elementary education.
- Isabella Forget from Wheeling Park High School is attending West Virginia University to pursue a degree in elementary education.
- Natalie Fout from Lincoln County High School is attending Glenville State College to pursue a degree in math.
- Abigail Fowler from Hurricane High School is attending West Virginia Wesleyan College to pursue a degree in elementary education.
- Raine Fritz from Doddridge County High School is attending Marshall University to pursue a degree in math.
- Chloe Hardesty from Pocahontas County High School is attending West Virginia University to pursue a degree in elementary education.
- Chloe Harper from Teays Valley Christian School is attending West Virginia Wesleyan College to pursue a degree in elementary education.
- Maura Hicks from Wheeling Park High School is attending West Liberty University to pursue a degree in elementary education.
- Madilyn Keefer from Point Pleasant High School is attending West Virginia University to pursue a degree in elementary education.
- Sydney King from Richwood High School is attending Marshall University to pursue a degree in math.
- Carter Lipscomb from Doddridge County High School is attending the University of Charleston to pursue a degree in special education.
- Lauren Marquart from Wheeling Park High School is attending West Virginia University to pursue a degree in elementary education.
- Lauren McClung from Nitro High School is attending West Virginia University to pursue a degree in elementary education.
- Elizabeth McCormick from Buffalo Putnam High School is attending West Virginia State University to pursue a degree in science.
- Lakyn Parker from John Marshall High School is attending West Liberty University to pursue a degree in elementary education.
- Hannah Phillips from Elkins High School is attending Davis & Elkins College to pursue a degree in elementary education.
- Karrah Smith from Lincoln County High School is attending West Virginia State University to pursue a degree in elementary education.
- Alyssa Soblit from Sissonville High School is attending Alderson Broaddus University to pursue a degree in elementary education.
- Nikki Spradling from Poca High School is attending West Liberty University to pursue a degree in elementary education.
- MaryMichael Strobl from Parkersburg High School is attending West Virginia University to pursue a degree in elementary education.
- Annjela Twardy from Man High School is attending Marshall University to pursue a degree in elementary education.
- Christopher Vines from Midland Trail High School is attending Marshall University to pursue a degree in math.