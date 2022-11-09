Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

LCHS FFA at Nationals

Students from Lincoln County High School recently attended the National FFA Convention and Exposition in Indianapolis with their FFA administrator, Seth Neal, pictured front.

 Submitted photo

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven students from the Lincoln County Chapter of Future Farmers of America recently traveled to Indianapolis for the 95th National FFA Convention and Exposition.

During the convention, the students explored opportunities in Agriculture, attended different sessions and workshops, and spoke with representatives from various colleges and industries, according to Seth Neal, Lincoln County’s FFA administrator.

