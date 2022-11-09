INDIANAPOLIS — Seven students from the Lincoln County Chapter of Future Farmers of America recently traveled to Indianapolis for the 95th National FFA Convention and Exposition.
During the convention, the students explored opportunities in Agriculture, attended different sessions and workshops, and spoke with representatives from various colleges and industries, according to Seth Neal, Lincoln County’s FFA administrator.
“This week was filled with a lot of love, laughter, and blue jackets,” Neal said.
The group started out by stopping in Louisville and toured the Louisville Slugger Bat Factory and the Churchill Downs/Kentucky Derby Museum.
Additionally, they stopped in Brownstown, Indiana, with Park and Nina Vehslage to tour their family farm.
“We also got to stop at the Thompson’s Grain Farm to ride in the combines as they were harvesting. We also went down the road to Seymour, Indiana, to see the John Cougar Mellencamp Mural. We would like to thank the Vehslages and Thompsons for their hospitality,” Neal said.
The students also attended the Expo’s opening session and listened to the words of Women’s NBA player and Olympian Tamika Catchings. They also attended a Lauren Alaina and Jimmie Allen concert hosted by National FFA.
Later in the week, students explored the career expo, attended workshops, and learned how to overcome their fears at the Indy ScreamPark.
Students also learned how to grow as individuals and work together as a team, as they did several activities with the Cabell Midland FFA Chapter. They also attended Cinch’s World’s Toughest Rodeo.