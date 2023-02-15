HAMLIN — Lincoln County High School hosted an aerial drone competition Feb. 4 in partnership with the West Virginia Robotics Alliance, NASA.
Thirty teams competed during the event, including schools from Kentucky, Ohio and across West Virginia. Lincoln County was represented by 11 different teams.
“Events like this have put Lincoln County on the world stage for having some exceptionally gifted students,” said robotics teacher Larry Harshbarger. “Our students put in hours of practice during after school and weekends. We have been blessed to have the community, local businesses, the Board of Education and administration at schools in Lincoln County support our robotics programs.”
The tournament champions team was 25506F from Guyan Valley Middle School. The excellence award went to team 58625C “technical difficulties TAG” from Hamlin. The judge’s award went to team 58625D “Drone Boys” from Hamlin.
Competitors completed Aerial Drone Competition Mission 2023: Blackout, which is played on a 24x24’ square field. In Piloting Teamwork Matches, two alliances — one red and one blue, made up of two teams each — compete in two-minute pilot-operated matches.
The object of Piloting Teamwork Matches in Mission 2023: Blackout is to attain a higher score than the opposing alliance by owning goals, scoring bonus balls and ending the match on a landing pad or in the alliance blackout zone.
Competitors also completed Autonomous Flight Skills matches, where a single team has 60 seconds to code the drone operation effectively to score points by lifting off, navigating through arch and keyhole gates, removing balls from the starting lane and ending the match on a landing pad or in the alliance blackout zone. All drone commands are pre-coded by the team, with no pilots allowed.
HD Media reporter Amy Adkins primarily covers news in Lincoln County.