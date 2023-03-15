HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia State Leadership Conference was held March 3 and 4 at Marshall University with schools from all over the state participating.
There are a variety of contest areas, so students have many to select from to showcase their expertise. The following students earned the right to participate in the International Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas in June.
LCHS HOSA State Leadership Conference 2023
1st Place Public Service Announcement: Emily Dial, Jenna Gue, Haley Neace and Nevaeh Wood
Medical Innovation: Macy Hill and Madison Miller
Medical Reading: Piper Payne
2nd Place Research Poster: Brianna Stickler
Clinical Specialty: Jennifer Eplin
3rd Place Research Writing/Speaking: Kyleigh Peters
HOSA is a global student-led organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services and several federal and state agencies.
HOSA’s mission is to empower future health professionals to become leaders in the global health community through education, collaboration and experience. HOSA actively promotes career opportunities in the health industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people. HOSA’s goal is to encourage all health science instructors and students to affiliate and be actively involved in the HSE-HOSA Partnership.