Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HOSA

LCHS HOSA was represented in Huntington March 3 and 4.

 Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal

HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia State Leadership Conference was held March 3 and 4 at Marshall University with schools from all over the state participating.

There are a variety of contest areas, so students have many to select from to showcase their expertise. The following students earned the right to participate in the International Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas in June.

Reach reporter Amy Adkins at aadkins@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you