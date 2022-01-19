WVU Potomac State College has two students serving as state Future Farmers of America (FFA) officers through July 2022. Chloe Gilkerson, left, is the West Virginia southwest vice president. She is a freshman from Hamlin, W.Va., studying agriculture and extension education. Allison Wickline, right, is the West Virginia southeast vice president. She is a freshman from Lewisburg, W.Va.
HAMLIN — WVU Potomac State College has two students serving as state Future Farmers of America (FFA) officers through July 2022, one of whom is a Lincoln County High School graduate.
Chloe Gilkerson is the West Virginia southwest vice president. She is a freshman from Hamlin, studying agriculture and extension education.
Gilkerson is a part of the state’s first all-female leadership team.
“I am majoring in Agriculture Extension and Education,” Gilkerson said. “I want to be able to continue to teach younger generations about the importance of agriculture, and act as a mentor as they pursue their own agriculture journey.”
Gilkerson has been an official FFA member for four years, but first became involved with the program during her eighth-grade year at an alumni auction.
Gilkerson said her role is made extra special by the history being made with the all-female team for this year.
“I am absolutely honored to be a part of the first all-female officer team,” Gilkerson said. “The agriculture industry has a giant ‘male dominated’ stigma stamped on it, and it means the world to be able to show younger women that our gender does not define our role in agriculture.”
West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt released a statement congratulating the state’s first all-female FFA state officer team.
“Congratulations to these young women who have made history in West Virginia,” Leonhardt said. “They should be proud that they are a part of a growing trend in agriculture as more and more women head up farms in the United States. These young women are the future of agriculture and I look forward to see what they can do for our state.”
Gilkerson will serve in her role for the 2021-22 term.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.