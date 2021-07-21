HAMLIN — Recent Lincoln County High School graduate Chloe Gilkerson was elected as West Virginia FFA’s Southwestern Vice President, making her a part of the state’s first all-female leadership team.
Gilkerson, who is from Hamlin, will be a freshman at Potomac State College in the fall.
“I am majoring in Agriculture Extension and Education,” Gilkerson said. “I want to be able to continue to teach younger generations about the importance of agriculture, and act as a mentor as they pursue their own agriculture journey.”
Gilkerson has been an official FFA member for four years, but first became involved with the program during her eighth grade year at an alumni auction. She is excited to take on her new leadership role for the FFA, a goal she has had since she was in middle school.
“I will be visiting FFA chapters in that region, performing workshops to hopefully inspire a new generation of leaders, and coordinating with my other teammates to put on our annual Fall Leadership Conference and State Convention events this year,” Gilkerson said. “I wanted to run for state office to influence younger members that it doesn’t matter what struggled they have, they can overcome them and become a positive role model and leader.”
Gilkerson said her role is made extra special by the history being made with the all-female team for this year.
“I am absolutely honored to be a part of the first all-female officer team,” Gilkerson said. “The agriculture industry has a giant ‘male dominated’ stigma stamped on it, and it means the world to be able to show younger women that our gender does not define our role in agriculture.”
Gilkerson said she has enjoyed the experiences FFA has given her over the last four years.
“My favorite memories within the FFA always take place at conventions,” Gilkerson said. “I always loved being able to meet different people around the state and nation who have the same passion for agriculture that I have. FFA is not just farming. We are leaders and achievers.”
West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt released a statement congratulating the state’s first all-female FFA state officer team.
“Congratulations to these young women who have made history in West Virginia,” Leonhardt said. “They should be proud that they are a part of a growing trend in agriculture as more and more women head up farms in the United States. These young women are the future of agriculture and I look forward to see what they can do for our state.”
Gilkerson will serve in her role for the 2021-2022 term.