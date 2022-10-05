HAMLIN — Several educators at Lincoln County High School are exploring ideas to expand the food-service work-study program.
Different versions of the program have existed over the years in the form of a coffee cart operated by students with severe and profound disabilities, as well as the student-run restaurants Panther Pizzeria and the Panther Growl (Grille), director of Special Education Joni Shortridge told the Lincoln County Board of Education recently.
The school has received grant funding to expand the program and is looking at ways to make that happen.
The hope is to open a small retail space that would operate during limited hours at first, Shortridge said. The school system already owns and has renovated a space in Hamlin that can be used for the project, she said.
“The plan for this year is to start opening the retail space with coffee and pastries,” she said.
The program has been around for several years and has grown over the years, Shortridge said.
“I really have to give credit to the teachers here. Kayla Shaffer, Meredith Ramey, Casey Campbell, all have been the leaders in this. I walked into their vision,” Shortridge said.
Board President David Bell said he likes the idea, but has a few concerns. He worries the restaurant would be in direct competition with local businesses.
“Now it strikes me as not being right that the school board should be in direct competition with Gino’s, or McDonald’s, or the pastry shop in the corner in town. It seems like we’re biting the hands that feed us when we get into competition with other businesses. That concerns me,” Bell said. “I’m not saying it’s a bad idea; I’m just posing questions here,” he added.
Board Member Jody Pistore said he was concerned about the costs to operate the business, and worries that it may be more than the resources available. He said ke knows this from experience because he used to operate a deli, as well as a grocery store.
“If you have the labor, that’s great. The school system is paying for the utilities. That’s great. You could probably get custodial services out of the kids. But There’s a huge worry hanging over my head about food costs,” Pistore said.
Stoneridge said the goal of the project isn’t to turn a large profit, but to give the students a hands-on educational experience. She said she is looking forward to developing the project with ideas from board members.