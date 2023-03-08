LCHS CTE students receive training By AMY ADKINS Aadkins@hdmediallc.com Mar 8, 2023 Mar 8, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Lincoln County High School students dismantling the gym floor at the former Duval PK-8. Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DUVAL — Lincoln County Hight School CTE students Local 1019 had an on-the-job training day at the former Duval PK-8.During the day, the students started removing the Kiser-Wilkerson Gym floor for repurposing back in the shop at the high school.The hardwood removed is currently being re-finished and cleaned up by the students. Reach reporter Amy Adkins at aadkins@hdmediallc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Job Market Recommended for you Latest News Inflation Reduction Act Funding for Climate-Smart Agriculture Lincoln County Records CHURCH LISTINGS Cutoff date announced for NRCS LACKEY: Meandering DAY-BY-DAY LCHS CTE students receive training BACK IN TIME Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.