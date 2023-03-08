Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Local 1019

Lincoln County High School students dismantling the gym floor at the former Duval PK-8.

 Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal

DUVAL — Lincoln County Hight School CTE students Local 1019 had an on-the-job training day at the former Duval PK-8.

During the day, the students started removing the Kiser-Wilkerson Gym floor for repurposing back in the shop at the high school.

