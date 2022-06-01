Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20220601-lcj-grads.JPG
Buy Now

Graduating seniors toss their caps into the air as Lincoln County High School hosts its 2022 commencement ceremony on May 27. MORE PHOTOS ON PAGE 3B

 Amy Adkins | For The Lincoln Journal

Graduating seniors toss their caps into the air as Lincoln County High School hosts its 2022 commencement ceremony on May 27, 2022.

Recommended for you