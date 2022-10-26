HAMLIN — Hands-on education and a focus on post-graduation employment have been a staple of the building and trades program at Lincoln County High School for the past 16 years.
The program is under the direction of Shane Messenger, who came on board in 2008.
Each year since then, students visit job sites as part of their curriculum and receive classroom training from professionals who do the work for a living.
Recently, the group visited a job site in Madison where Triton Construction is building a bridge. Before any visit like this, the students receive safety training and don all of the same protective equipment used by everyone else on the site — from high-visibility vests to glasses and hard hats, Messenger said.
Being immersed in the organized chaos and noise of a job site provides a real look at the kind of impact one can have working in the trades. It’s an education that can only come from seeing first-hand what it takes to create something great from little more than a hole in the ground, Messenger said.
And it’s important to go beyond just seeing it, Messenger said. That’s why it’s important for students to begin working hands-on, building projects at the school’s massive shop using the very same tools they will use in their trade.
“Kinesthetic learners, that’s the majority of us. That’s something I learned when I became a journeyman in my craft. If you go back and look at the toys we played with when we were little. The technology has changed, but it still doesn’t take away from the fact that some of us learn better if we actually do it,” Messenger said.
Working in a trade provided Messenger the means to build a family and a good life. Those opportunities are out there for anyone who wants to work for them, he said.
“I’ve worked in the trades my whole life. I’m college educated but I chose to work in the trades, and it provided a great life for me and my family. I want to make sure these guys have the same opportunity to do the same thing,” Messenger said.
Part of hands-on learning is building the confidence needed to see such visions through to becoming reality, Messenger said.
“We’re going to mess up. I always tell my students, ‘Don’t choose not to do it because you’re afraid to mess up. That’s what you’re here for now, to make those mistakes and correct them,’” Messenger said.
In addition to hands-on training, Messenger also values bringing in active members of the trades for classroom teaching. He feels it’s important for students to hear from people who are currently working in these fields.
So far this year, there have been guest instructors from the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, Laborers International, and Triton Construction, with more appearances planned in the coming days from members of unions representing plumbers and pipefitters, millwrights, bricklayers, electricians, and others.
Messenger added that many of the members of his program’s advisory board come from these trades. They offer valuable input and provide a one-of-a-kind learning experience for the students, he said.
“My main goal is for them to know the why and not just the how-to,” Messenger said.
Recent guest speakers this year include Gary McCallister and Everett Johnson from the carpenters’ union,
Messenger also makes sure the students work with the same tools and equipment they will see when they’re on the job. The shop has just about everything the students might come across in the real world, including a CNC machine. Often, Messenger will bring in additional equipment temporarily as part of a particular lesson plan. For example, in the next couple weeks, he’ll be bringing in a mini-excavator as part of the curriculum.
“We have got top-shelf stuff. Our shop is a great facility. We’ve got plenty of space,” Messenger said.
Messenger said the program at LCHS can provide direct entry into most of the major trade unions, giving students a head start as they head into the work world to continue their training. Many students have gone through the program and transitioned into jobs where they now make six-figure incomes, he said.
“The focus in career technical education, I think, should be job placement — what they do when they leave here and making sure they are career-ready. I’ve been blessed and lucky to have that from day one. We’ve got folks who are making six figures now who’ve been in the trades and some of them have only been in it a couple years,” Messenger concluded.