HAMLIN — An investigation is taking place after a bomb threat against Lincoln County High School was posted to social media, according to an announcement from Lincoln County Schools.
Lincoln County Schools posted to Facebook just before 10 p.m. Sept. 27 that it received a call from Lincoln County 911 around 8:25 p.m.
“Local, county and state police have been notified and are investigating,” the announcement stated. “We will send out updates as information becomes available. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority.”
Superintendent Jeff Kelley said Sept. 28 at the regularly scheduled board meeting that the investigation was ongoing and suspects would be questioned. Kelley also commended local law enforcement and staff at the school for the quick reaction to the situation.
“I would just like to take a quick moment to thank our local police publicly for their efforts,” Kelley said. “In about a two-hour span we had processed that information, had police on the scene at the high school, had a dog in there and in about a two-hour period were able to process all that. I think it’s a testament to those folks and the jobs they do every day.”
Lincoln County High School also faced additional issues last week, with a new discipline matrix being released by the school Friday through an announcement on Facebook.
The new discipline policy pertained to tobacco, nicotine and THC use. The policy was set to go into effect Oct. 4.
“This change is being made due to the rapid increase of students using vape pens at school,” the announcement said. “We cannot ignore the serious health risks associated with tobacco and nicotine products, as well as the secondhand exposure to other students — not to mention the inability to know the contents of the vape pen to which you are being exposed.”
Concerns about the school were shared by parents on social media late last week. A parent was scheduled to speak to the board about these concerns at the regularly scheduled meeting Oct. 5. The board is scheduled to meet in regular session again at 6 p.m. Oct. 19.
