Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20211229-lcj-band.jpg

The Lincoln County High School band hosted its annual Christmas performance Tuesday, Dec. 21 at the school in Hamlin.

 Brad Byrd | Courtesy photo

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County High School band hosted its annual Christmas performance Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the school in Hamlin.

Recommended for you