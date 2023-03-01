LCHS awards Math Field Day winners By AMY ADKINS Aadkins@hdmediallc.com Mar 1, 2023 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Lincoln County High School math field day winners. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HAMLIN — Lincoln County High School awarded Math Field Day participants after having to postpone last week due to the recent flooding.The following students won at the county/school level Math Field Day competition. They will advance to the regional level at Marshall University on March 9.9th GRADE 1st place Iris Gregorich2nd place Crede Payne3rd place Ava Watts1st alternate Jackson McGrady2nd alternate Chevelle Salmons3rd alternate Seamus Slonaker4th alternate Alex Banks5th alternate Emma Rae Sanders10-12TH GRADE1st place Maci Lunsford2nd place Somya Slonaker3rd place Haleigh AdkinsTeam members in no order:Korey PrittKatie PauleyBrayden StarcherJodi PorterLogan GlennAndrew BanksLogan Wikoff1st alternate: Kayla Sowards2nd alternate: Piper Payne3rd alternate: Bobby Lucas4th alternate: Nick Linville5th alternate: Elizabeth Hager Reach reporter Amy Adkins at aadkins@hdmediallc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Shah family funds new scholarship for Marshall medical students Marshall’s Title IX office looks forward after controversy CHURCH LISTINGS Marshall business students earn second place in international competition Southern sees success in lineman, CDL programs Panthers top Braxton County in regular season finale; open postseason play at Scott Hoopin' in the Hoosier Gym Lady Panthers fall to Wayne in sectional final; will play at Ripley in regional Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.