HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Health Department is looking for a new modular structure to serve as its headquarters.
The Lincoln County Commission discussed plans for the new building last Thursday during a 6:30 p.m. meeting at the Courthouse Annex. LCHD executive director Sam Suiter presented several options for a new office.
The Lincoln County Board of Health prefers a modular option that would cost around $600,000, based on preliminary estimates, Suiter said. In February, the commission approved the health department’s application for up to $725,000 in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan of 2021.
Initially, the board of health was looking at a 4,200-square-foot, modular commercial building by Wilmot Modular Structures, Suiter said. However, associated costs for that option continue to increase and it is no longer financially feasible.
The next best option is a modified modular home, with a variety of models available from various suppliers, Suiter said. A prospective estimate was obtained from D&W Homes for a structure that included a half-basement and a crawlspace.
“It is also a modular structure. Although it is residential, it has been completely modified on the inside. It looks residential on the outside, but you walk into it and it’s a medical building,” Suiter said.
Other options included a custom building at a cost of $250 per square foot, the purchase and remodel of the former Hamlin United Methodist Church, or a complete renovation of the existing office, Suiter said.
The building would be constructed on the site of the current office and would take about nine months to complete, Suiter said. The new headquarters would be a little less 3,000 square feet, not including the basement, which is close to the size of the current building.
“It’s almost the same, within 50 square feet. The issue is this is actually laid out the way we want it,” Suiter said.
The price of the new structure does not include the cost of demolishing the current office, Suiter said.
Commissioner Dr. Charles Vance said the county will have to go through the bidding process once the health department is ready to move forward. Although the building will house the health department, it will technically belong to the county, Commissioner Phoebe Harless said.
“We will still be responsible for the upkeep,” Harless said.
Commission President Josh Stowers said once the health department completes a formal bidding process, they can bring the options back to the commission for final approval to move forward.
“Clearly, this is exactly the type of project this money is for,” Stowers said.
In other business, the commission:
- Approved a request for 100 hours of overtime for Sheriff Gary Linville.
- Approved the bills as presented for payment.
- Approved appointments, wills, and settlements as submitted by County Clerk Direl Baker.
- Approved exoneration orders as submited by Assessor Jereme Browning.
- Approved the notice of a will contest in the estate of Judith Chandler and refer to a fiduciary commissioner.
- Approve the Alum Creek Lion’s Club request of $20,000 from the American Rescue Plan funds.
- Approved two employees of the assessor to attend a conference set for May 23-26 in the amount of $225 per employee.
- Approved John Thompson’s resignation from the Civil Service Commission effective immediately.
- Approved the advertising of a vacant Civil Service Commission position.