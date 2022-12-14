Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Community Outreach Program is looking for individuals interested in joining its board of directors.

The program helps connect people facing drug addiction and mental health issues with resources to help them, board President Ryan Elkins said. It is a grassroots organization that conducts mobile outreach events, where volunteers make direct contact with the public and provide them with information on resources available.

