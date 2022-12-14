HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Community Outreach Program is looking for individuals interested in joining its board of directors.
The program helps connect people facing drug addiction and mental health issues with resources to help them, board President Ryan Elkins said. It is a grassroots organization that conducts mobile outreach events, where volunteers make direct contact with the public and provide them with information on resources available.
Volunteers who are certified to do so also distribute doses of Naloxone and instruction on how to administer it to someone experiencing an overdose.
“Effectively, we are looking for individuals to join our board team to help further our mission and overall board function, including budgeting, writing and overseeing grant funding/proposals, and working towards consistently maintaining an active quorum for effective voting procedures,” Elkins said. “Board members are required to uphold the organization’s ethics guidelines and professional standards and have a minimum of two years of sobriety, if in recovery.”
The next board meeting will take place at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at M&R restaurant in Hamlin.
“Our nonprofit board meetings are open to anyone and everyone and, when you come, your voice matters. You can participate in nearly everything we do, including voting on motions submitted by board members. We have lots more to come here in Lincoln County and our journey continues,” Elkins said.
Elkins noted the program recently hosted its Thanksgiving mobile outreach event, where 18 food bags were distributed, along with eight blessing bags, and 20 doses of Naloxone.
The program will conduct its second annual Christmas Outreach Event on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department.