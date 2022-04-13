LINCOLN COUNTY — The Lincoln County Community Outreach Program will host a 911 Outreach Event on May 21 at the park by Hamlin Lions Club Field.
The event will be similar to the inaugural 911 Outreach held on Sept. 11 and will include live entertainment and activities in a family friendly atmosphere, LCCOP board president Ryan Elkins said. It was one of the group’s most successful endeavors to date, drawing a crowd of 250 people.
“It will be sized down but the same format. We’re probably going to have the Road Less Traveled band. We might have a DJ mixing some music. Lots of food, fun, and fellowship,” Elkins said.
The first 911 Outreach was so successful, the LCCOP wants to do it twice a year, Elkins said.
We’re going to push all of our efforts into making the next September event even bigger than the last one,” Elkins said.
The LCCOP is a grassroots movement but, over time, it has grown to include an eight-member board of directors, four outreach workers, and two recovery coaches. The group has applied for and received grant money to fund its efforts.
“We’ve had many victories over problems and issues both social and economic,” Elkins said.
The core of LCCOP is outreach. Sometimes this is as simple as visiting someone who just lost their job. Sometimes it means finding out which local businesses are willing to hire someone with a felony in their past, Elkins said.
“We work in all three sectors — primary, secondary, and tertiary prevention. You target at-risk individuals. People who have lost their jobs and can no longer provide for their families are at risk for turning to drugs,” Elkins said. “That’s an example of addiction prevention, even though people might not look at that.”
The mission expanded when the LCCOP started to receive grant funding and recovery coaches were able to take a more direct role in supporting people fighting addiction, Elkins aid. The LCCOP hosted mobile outreach events across Lincoln County, engaging with 186 people in a three-month period by offering referral services and providing support and education.
“We didn’t have funding and recovery coaches in the beginning. We were just going out and showing people support and compassion — being empathetic and listening,” Elkins said.
That started to change as efforts became more focused and more people got involved, Elkins said. More ideas meant more ways to build resources, which eventually lead to applying for grants. Most recently, the group received funding from the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation. Now, there are recovery coaches, outreach workers, certified recovery support specialists.
While the program is expanding, the core of the approach isn’t changing, Elkins said. The most important thing is not waiting for people to come to you for help, he said.
“Everything we do is surrounded by the philosophy of meeting people where they are. If they need our services, we will not wait for them to find a way to get to us. We will go to their house. If they live in a tent in the woods, we’ll go where they are,” Elkins said.
Once they make contact, they LCCOP can help in several ways, Elkins said. This includes helping with transportation to recovery meetings, job referrals, finding shelter, or anything else that might be needed.
Grant funding has also helped the LCCOP distribute “blessing bags” to people experiencing homelessness.
“They contain basic things –a toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, masks, socks, hats, gloves, scarves, tents, blankets. But our grants also cover recovery literature, so we can also distribute some literature for them to read over — just to plant that seed of recovery,” Elkins said
The LCCOP distributes Naloxone — a life-saving medicine that can arrest an opioid overdose — and trains people in its use, Elkins said.
“I’ve had people stop at my house, do the training in my driveway, and give them the naloxone to take with them,” Elkins said.
The LCCOP board of directors meets at 6 p.m. the first Monday of each month. The meetings can be attended in-person or online.
“I always post it on our Facebook with a Zoom link attached to it every month,” Elkins said.