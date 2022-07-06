LCCOP meets to discuss summer events By ROGER ADKINS radkins@hdmediallc.com ROGER ADKINS Jul 6, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HAMLIN — Details are being finalized for the second annual Reaching for Recovery event Sept. 10 hosted by the Lincoln County Community Outreach Program.The event is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in the field behind the Lincoln Primary Care Center at 7400 Lynn Ave. in Hamlin.Reaching for Recovery will be discussed at the next program meeting at 6 p.m. July 11 at M&R Restaurant.The group will also discuss the details of several Mobile Outreach Events that will take place in the weeks leading up to Reaching for Recovery, program spokesman Ryan Elkins said.Lincoln County Community Outreach Program is also gearing up for Save a Life Day on Sept. 8, which is a statewide event.Elkins said he is looking for more community organizations to set up information booths at Reaching for Recovery. Contact him at elkins167@marshall.edu for more information.Reaching for Recovery will be a great day of fun and fellowship, Elkins said. There will be free food, inflatables, a Cornhole tournament, free Naloxone, and music by DJ Lucid Dream.Guest speakers will include Amber Blankenship, Natasha Cook, Tiffany Yeager, J.K. McAtee, Jennifer Davis, Sarah Brown, Lou Ortenzio, Steven Carroll, and Ryan Elkins. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGER ADKINS Follow ROGER ADKINS Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News LC's Josie Bird wins Johnny Bench Award CHURCH LISTINGS LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Hamlin PK-8 named Lighthouse School LCCOP meets to discuss summer events Alum Creek Lions Club planning duck race, car show Panther Basketball Camp held for first time since 2019 Former MLB player's son commits to Marshall Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.