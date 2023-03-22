HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Community Outreach Program met March 3 to discuss regular business.
Members present included President Ryan Elkins, Emilee Frye and Amy Stowasser. Community members that attended were Sherry Lord from the Prestera Center Transitional Youth Program.
Secretary Frye read the meeting minutes from last month. Amy made a motion to approve the minutes as read, Frye seconded it. Motion passes to approve the meeting minutes from February.
Elkins opened the floor for open forum. Lord announced that she will be having an open house for a new facility soon. Stowasser announced that April is sexual assault awareness month for CONTACT.
April 8, 2023, will be the program’s first Second Chance Prom Formal to be held at the Nancy in Hamlin. The team discussed possible sponsors, a theme for the event and vendors. The theme will be “Hollywood Red Carpet.” Elkins will be reaching out to the REACH Initiative, in addition to other organizations for possible partnerships for the event.
Elkins also discussed the $3,400 the organization has left from the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation Grant from last year. Half of these funds will be utilized to purchase outreach supplies and the other half will be utilized for outreach expenses such as mileage reimbursement.
Elkins discussed a new grant through the Palletine Foundation that he just finished writing. The grant was written to include $7,200 worth of stipends for volunteers, for a total grant amount of $15,000. The group is still waiting for the determination of gaining funding.
Frye discussed working on a flyer and asking for organizations that would like to table the prom event to contact the organization for reserved space for this indoor event. There will also be a charge for individuals attending the event of $5 per person and the organization will be taking up donations of items to raffle and auction off to help raise funds for outreach efforts.