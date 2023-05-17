Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHARLESTON — A lawsuit filed last Tuesday alleges the West Virginia State Police had knowledge that one of its troopers was abducting and sexually assaulting women in Logan County but failed to adequately investigate it or stop him.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Kanawha County Circuit Court by attorneys Dante diTrapano of Calwell Luce diTrapano and Jesse Forbes of Forbes Law Offices.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you