Lavalette man killed in Rt. 3 crash By ROGER ADKINS radkins@hdmediallc.com ROGER ADKINS Apr 20, 2022 HAMLIN — One person was killed last Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 outside of town.57-year-old Marvin Reynolds of Lavalette in Wayne County died as a result of the crash that occurred about half a mile east of town, said Chief Bob Stickler of the Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department.The department was called to the scene shortly before 6 a.m.When crews arrived, they found there had been a head-on collision, Stickler said."One vehicle was still in the roadway. The other was on its side in a driveway called Blackberry Lane," Stickler said.Reynolds was driving the vehicle that had overturned and was trapped inside. Although he was wearing a seatbelt, Stickler said, Reynolds died of severe internal injuries.It took firefighters 35 minutes to remove Reynolds from the vehicle. Stickler said he knew Reynolds."He was traveling to work. He lives in Lavalette but he stays here with his mother during the week," Stickler said.It appeared the other vehicle crossed the center line and struck Reynolds' vehicle, Stickler said. The driver of that vehicle was also wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, Stickler said.The West Virginia State Police is conducting an investigation.Route 3 was shut down for nearly three hours, Stickler said."There were a lot of kids late for school just because there's no other option through Hamlin," Stickler said.