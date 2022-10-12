HUNTINGTON — As the second half was winding down with Marshall and Georgia Southern in a scoreless match, all one side needed was a break.
Things broke in the Eagles favor, as two goals in the final 10 minutes propelled them over the Thundering Herd Thursday evening at Hoops Family Field.
Isabel Kopp sent a pass over the head of a Marshall defender and Emma Armstrong took possession off a bounced and put a shot over the head of the Herd’s freshman goalkeeper Alexis Wolgemuth in the 80th minute to break the tie and give the Eagles a late advantage.
In the final minute, with the Herd making an offensive push to find the equalizer, Elis Nemtsov countered and, again, put one over the head of Wolgemuth to set the final score.
Marshall head coach Michael Swan said the match was a clash of styles and at the end of the night, Georgia Southern’s way of doing things allowed them to come out on top.
“We’re a team that likes to put the ball down and play and that’s a team that’s more direct and will try and shove it down your throat and we’ve got to learn to adapt to that,” Swan said. “I thought for long period, up until the goal, we were doing that but you could see us kind of playing sidewards and that’s what they wanted us to do.”
The Herd (1-3-1) suffered their first loss at home this season and the Eagles (2-1-2) moved into a tie for second place in the Sun Belt East Division with the victory.
The Herd led Georgia Southern in nearly every other statistical category including total shots, 13-12, and shots-on-goal, 5-4. Eagles’ goalkeeper Katie Oakley made four saves on the night and Georgia Southern earned a team save in the first half.
Marshall’s chances were hard-earned in the opening period as Georgia Southern controlled most of the possession. Still, the speed of Abi Hugh and Morgan White on the wings gave the home team a handful of chances, taking the final four shots before the break.
White led the Herd in shots taken with four, forcing saves on a pair of close header attempts. Kat Gonzalez took two shots that each sailed over the crossbar and slew of other Herd players got in the books with a shot attempt but never found the back of the net.
“We were positive with the ball in the first half,” Swan said. “We were putting it into some good areas and that’s how we created those chances. The second half we did the same but did it sporadically instead of the whole half.”
Marshall continues their conference slate with a trip to Georgia State on Sunday, a big match in terms of conference standings. The Panthers are currently in a tie for second place in the East division. Marshall is tied with Coastal Carolina at the bottom of the division, but are separated from fourth position by just two points.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.