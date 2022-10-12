Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — As the second half was winding down with Marshall and Georgia Southern in a scoreless match, all one side needed was a break.

Things broke in the Eagles favor, as two goals in the final 10 minutes propelled them over the Thundering Herd Thursday evening at Hoops Family Field.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

