HAMLIN – Flood waters are up across Lincoln County Wednesday morning.
The flooding has led to a delay in the start of the 2021 school year for local students.
“Due to high water, Lincoln County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, August 18, 2021,” said the announcement sent out Wednesday. “Essential employees should report to their work location when it is safe for them to do so.”
The West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department reports it was dispatched just before 3 a.m. Wednesday to assist with water rescues in the Duval area. They report that multiple occupants were rescued from homes and vehicles in the area.
In neighboring Boone County, the Emergency Management Agency said there was water over the road in the Lick Creek area around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. They also reported a large power outage on Route 17 due to power lines catching fire around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Standing water and some downed trees remained there as of Wednesday morning.
The Lincoln Journal will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Lincoln just dealt with flooding over the weekend on McCorkle Road in the Sod area. Lincoln County 911 Director Allen Holder said that round of flooding left one house with major damage and 11 homes sustaining minor damage. In total, and estimated 43 residences were effected.