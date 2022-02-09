The fellow in the nice suit thought I was looking for money. I rode my bike up the hill to the church every day. I rode my bike trying to build strength and endurance before having both of my knees replaced at the same time.
Fifteen years before, the orthopedist offered I could quit fighting and I could get maybe another dozen or so years out of what God and my parents gave me or I could continue my martial arts pursuits and I probably could not walk in a year. I gave up martial arts. I would not get that shot at Chuck Norris. Stephen Seagal walked right through me on Bourbon Street during Mardi Gras and pushed me aside as if I wasn’t there. He’s a really big guy.
Martial arts was a passion for me. Did not get started until I was thirty and only then because I got tired of not doing anything physical with our daughter Emily. She had no interest in hunting or fishing or basketball. All things I loved. I took her to piano practice and dance classes and sat with the other little girl’s mommies. I needed to more closely participate in her life.
Only one martial arts school in the area agreed to let me take classes with Emily and the other children. It was a scene reminiscent of Kramer on Seinfeld. The parents looked aghast the first night I stood there with all those children. But a wonderful thing happened — many other parents asked if they could join. We could all more closely enjoy seeing our children grow. One young man named Raif who took the class with his mother was a writer for the Charleston newspaper. Our political perspectives differ greatly but his mother and I had wonderful experiences with our children.
The guy in the suit got in my face and pressed me on what I wanted. I explained his high level sensor on his sewage lift station was in alarm and soon none of his congregation would stick around for any further services. He looked stunned and returned to his building — guess he was rejected because he didn’t have a reason to call the cops.
The other church parking lot was high on a hill also and the bike ride was grueling. I would just circle the parking lot getting my wind back before riding back down.
On one occasion I could see folks inside and once they spied me you could hear the doors on their cars locking. I don’t think I look sinister.
My exercise and ability to ride those seven miles a day at times effortlessly was because of tires. Tires are a wonderful invention that gives us all mobility. Think of the first time you rode a bike and the independence you felt the further you got from your house and parents. The wind in your face. Only more so when you started that car the first time. All of this because of tires.
Tires are everywhere. Little ones on little cars. Big ones on big trucks. Tires in creek beds. Piled up way out our hollows. Floating in the river. Thrown over hillsides. We either pay someone to dispose of our old ones and turn our backs on what happens to them or don’t pay to have them disposed of and find a quiet place with no one watching to pitch them. Travel the world and you see them discarded in every country.
Troy over on Redtoolhouse Road off Tango and Joe’s Creek Road offered he had about a dozen tires on rolling equipment on his farm — his orange tractor and some trailers. He offered that tires can have problems or eventually wear out then replacing them becomes an additional farming expense. It made me wonder just how many we have on rolling equipment on our farm.
Tractors, hay rakes, tedders, hay balers, trailers, 4 wheelers, Suzanne’s side by side, Suzanne’s John Deere riding lawn mower, Hay Momma, wood splitter, and 2 trucks and a car in storage awaiting the grandsons coming of driving age brings our tire count to a much larger number than I ever thought of — a stunning 122 plus 10 spare tractor, trailer, and vehicle tires mounted on rims as spares. All necessary for farming this land.
All some day unfortunately when replaced, headed to a landfill or over a hill. I don’t know what I can do to not add to the world getting filled with tires.
If you think about all the vehicles you have owned and the many times you have replaced tires then add that to the number of cars and trucks in the world then multiply that number by how many cars and trucks have been manufactured since Henry Ford first started rolling them off that Detroit assembly line the total has to be staggering.
Today it is estimated that over 3 billion tires are produced a year globally. Where have all those billions and billions of tires gone? Where will all these billions of tires go?
