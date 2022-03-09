Concrete. Asphalt. One nondescript building after another. People talking. Music you don’t recognize blaring from a car going by. McDonald’s. KFC. Overpasses. Underpasses. Billboards urging you at no cost to you to sue someone or something. Another siren in the distance. A trash truck with its backup beeper piercing whatever brief calm there might have been. A perpetual cacophony. Ugly unnatural smells. Assaults to every one of your senses. You know you’re in the city.
You’re sitting on the front porch and it’s spring. Cool in the morning and warm in the sun in the afternoon. The daffodils are just about to bloom. You see a small family meandering across the hay field. You point them out to your spouse and she immediately responds don’t do it. The challenge is to see just how close you can get before the momma turns on you. They have terrible eyesight and hearing. She won’t stop her brood until you get within about 15 feet “more or less.” Up close they are beautiful. There are quite a few things in life that should be respected and she is one of them. Her fur is black with a white stripe down her back to the tip of her tail as well as everyone in her brood. Turns out for this momma it’s “more than less 15 feet.” You know you’re in the country when it’s just warm enough to only wear a pair of Muck boots as you run for home with your eyes burning as that momma meanders on with her brood in no big hurry to get back to their den in the blowdown at the edge of the woods. The clothes will go in the bonfire.
Gravel picked up by the tires bouncing around in the wheel wells. The gentle crunch of fresh white gravel. The mud is getting deeper with the recent rains. The excitement of a DOH gravel truck coming out the hollow and you hoping that load will be spread along in front of your house. The simple joy of fresh white gravel filling the mud holes. You know you’re in the country.
The TV weather forecasters excited and gleeful that another storm is coming out of the west knowing that they will get air time before, during and after the newscasters. Not delegated to the typical three minutes of rambling late in the broadcast when most viewers are checking “guide”. A giddy announcement 100 million people will be affected. You check to make sure the oil level is okay. You check the fuel level. You pull out the rolls of electrical drop chords. You ready the portable generator. You look forward to how much quieter it can get without the electrical devices. You know you’re in the country.
The rain starts and you get quiet. You listen for the rain pelting the metal roof and it makes such a wonderful peaceful sound. With insulation in your attic the sound is muffled somewhat but there is nothing like that soothing sound. If you’re in a barn you can hear each raindrop. With heavy rain there is almost a drum beat. You can hear the water accumulate in the gutters and into the downspouts. It gurgles and rushes. If you ask your neighbors in the city why they don’t have metal roofs, they answer that no one else in the neighborhood has metal roofs and it would not be appropriate to be different. Complying with social norms or maybe a homeowners’ organization rule to conform or you get a letter. You know you are in the city. You can hear the rail pelting on your metal roof. You feel the freedom of non-conformance. You know you are in the country.
The summer and growing season is coming to an end. The hay equipment has done its job and has been stored for the winter. There are a few crops not yet harvested. You hear the sound way off in the distance. You quickly recognize the “thumping.” You know they will soon be right above the tree tops. Coming in low and slow. They are black with no markings. There are camouflaged individuals strapped to the machines, heavily armed sitting in the openings with their legs dangling. Low and slow, the thumping getting louder as they appear at what seems like face level if you are on a hillside. The government here to remind even those quietly trying to live their lives that we remain under its control. They are looking for pot being grown in the deep hollows. Every year, at the same time. Just wave and smile. You know you are in the country.
There’s a gentle breeze that rustles the tree leaves. The cows call out to their calves that they are moving to another part of the pasture and the little ones need to get up from lying in the sun, stretch and scamper over to their mothers. There are contrails way overhead otherwise the sky is beautiful and clear. It is nice to sit there with your thoughts surrounded by hills, fields, red barns and a female Cardinal that appears really interested in its reflection in the front window of the house. You know you’re in the country.
For months you have been piling up limbs, branches, discarded furniture, maybe a tire to really get it going. A nice cool moonless night finally comes along. You pull up a plastic Walmart chair from over at the house and set it in the middle of the road. It’s so very dark and quiet. You light it and watch it slowly start but in minutes it’s a true conflagration. You repeatedly move your chair back because of the intense heat. Maybe a car passes by and you have to move your chair out of the road so they can pass. You hope they move quickly so the heat does not melt their paint. You sit with your thoughts and the crackling for hours. When you finally decide it is late enough to go to bed, you pick up your chair and throw it into the fire. It’s a long way to carry it back to the house. You watch it slowly melt like the wicked witch of the west in the Wizard of Oz. You know you’re in the country.
Neighbors are out of sight and out of hearing range unless they are target practicing. Listen closely to each subsequent round echoing out the hollow and you can discern whether they are shooting a long gun or not. If they choose to visit it’s too far to walk and they prefer to use farm country favored conveyances, generally 4 wheelers or an auto that has not had a tag or inspection sticker for years. Sometimes a young couple out for a ride. Sometimes they can fit the whole family on a 4 wheeler — we’ve all seen it — youngest in front, daddy, another child, then mommy. All smiling. There is the one fellow on the hollow that shows up on his 50 year-old International farm tractor. He sits proudly up on that seat. Easy transition from field to gravel road to neighbor’s house for a chat about the weather, the howling from coyotes last night, recent cattle barn sale prices. You know you’re in a wonderful place — you’re just happy to be here — in the country.
Richard Lackey can be reached at richard.t. lackey@gmail.com.