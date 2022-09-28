The word wallow rolls off your tongue in a soft and gentle way. Most of my life it has been used in a negative way, like you’re wallowing like a pig, don’t wallow in your sorrows, quit wallowing. Phrases that seem challenging to the way I feel at that moment, like I need to get up and move on.
We have never had any pigs on our farm, but neighbors have said they have been here in the past and were important to the farm families being able to eat or not at times. They were kept penned up in an area where the creek bed meandered through, so they had access to water to drink and mud to lay in. Perhaps that is where the term was first used and gained its negative connotations.
Pigs seem to lay around a lot and appear lazy. They slosh around in the mud and seem to enjoy it. Someone who got quite frustrated with my intransigence over a technical issue and the resulting discussion said it was like wrestling with a pig in mud, since I enjoyed it so much. Was that supposed to make me feel bad? I took it as a compliment.
Have you ever seen an unhappy pig? Those small safes we were given as children to save our pennies and nickels in were always shaped like a pig and they were always smiling. I think if pigs were not a happy lot, bacon would not taste so good. On the show Green Acres, Arnold Ziffel was always happy. In the book Charlotte’s Web, the pig Wilbur, even though he faced certain doom, enjoyed wallowing in the mud. We all face that doom.
Wallowing is something we should enjoy doing and take sufficient time to do it. As we get older and our memories build, our personal losses build as well. We lose family members, friends, and dogs. Each one is painful and unique in every way. A grandparent who took their time to be with you. A parent who was your life long cheerleader. Friends who slipped in and out of your life but make you smile when you think of them and, perhaps, their antics. Every dog you had that laid in your lap and intentionally buried themselves deeper into your warm lap when you needed to get up.
Wallowing allows you to sink deep into the morning covers, a favorite chair in front of a warm fire, or lean into a forest hillside as the sun fades and the temperature cools. You allow the memories to take over every bit of you. You focus on nothing else. It feels good and comfortable. Riding in the back seat in your youth. Playing with your friends. Your first job. Your first kiss. Responsibilities and questions of life and meaning. Then the loss of those closest to you.
You sink further into yourself and allow the memories to consume every bit of you. You want to feel them. You want to see faces, embraces, the moments that have made life so wonderful. You want to feel all those emotions. Your memories bring them back again. You want to wallow deep into the comfort of those memories.
Who says you can’t wallow? Do you believe the people who say you shouldn’t wallow that they don’t wallow in their quiet times? Why do they tell you not to? Are they afraid of what they might find in their memories or afraid feeling that way will show weakness?
I wallow when I sit at the base of a large oak looking out across the horizon. I see those memories in the afternoon sky. I wallow when I am cutting hay. I see those memories as the breeze moves before me through the uncut hay. I wallow when I am standing in calf deep mud and the cows all surround me at a hay feeder. Their huge bodies push against me gently as they nose into a fresh bale of hay. Their breath white in the frigid air.
Wallowing allows me to relive those memories and be in that place, in that time and in their presence. Wallowing was given to us by God and should be cherished. For most of my life, I have seen older folks sitting quietly. I wondered if they were lonely. I now know they have a lifetime of memories — they are not lonely as they wallow happily with each memory.