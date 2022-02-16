Some folks collect some pretty strange things. It makes you wonder sometimes what drives people to collect what they do. Pictures of their home or barn or even their yard makes you wonder.
One house I pass every few days the inhabitant collects used riding lawn mowers. There must be hundreds of them strewn about in every color, brand and general state of rusting into the ground.
Another collects concrete statutes of everything from deer to religious figures to bird baths. I used to go into a fellow’s office in Rochester, the home of Kodak, which famously decided that film was the future, not digital.
He collected everything ever produced associated with Star Wars. He even attended Star Wars conventions all over the world and his entire basement was filled with Star Wars collectibles.
He especially enjoyed wearing his Darth Vader helmet which in business meetings was unsettling. I couldn’t help wondering if he was losing an argument whether he would whip out his lightsaber.
Some folks collect firearms. It appears to be a rich man’s hobby but I have seen some everyday folks that it did not seem to matter about the family budget. These are the more traditionalists that collect something specific such as S&W pinned revolvers (you are a firearms enthusiast if you know why), fine English drillings, pre 64 Winchester Model 94 bolt action rifles or Parker double barrel shotguns just to name an infinitesimally small number of firearm collecting genres.
Often just handling them, manipulating their mechanical actions, staring at their perceived beauty and workmanship is all they will be called to do. Actually taking them outside and firing them may never happen. However it’s kind of like the guy you see driving the $150,000 Porsche sports car in the snow and salt.
They have enough money to not worry about the ramifications since they can just buy another one. The more wealthy folks may fire those collectibles. Some just want to touch history. I fall more into that latter category.
There have been previous farm stories about how much I enjoy touching farm history. The hand chiseled sandstone cellar house walls. The hand hewn wall beams from one of the old houses on the farm. The old headstones now weathered to the point you can’t read them in one of our cemeteries. The horse drawn farm implements.
Everyone has many people’s lives associated with it. The hard work, the sickness and death, dreams lost and realized, the Springs, the Falls. There are stories long forgotten to history but they are embedded in the wood, the stone, the metal.
My nephew came across a firearm collection recently that the owner was dying and he was selling and all funds were going to his church.
For me, I have value in double barrel Stevens model 311 shotguns. I have never actually bought one — both I have were my grandfathers and I spent many enjoyable hours with him using those guns to harvest doves, quail, squirrels, rabbits and deer. My grandfather is the connection. I can touch those guns and see him, hear him and feel his presence. My senses are alive as if I were 10 again. They were considered “every man’s” gun when manufactured in the early to mid 1900’s and to this day are not collectible.
One of the guns in this collection was the owner’s father’s and he offered that he had carried it in Europe during WWII in some really epic battles. Books have been written about this group’s exploits. I was excited to touch history. I wanted to own something that helped to save the free world and pass it on to my grandchildren. I hoped it would be a learning experience and increase the grandchildren’s value for what others gave for what we have today. I hoped they could touch history.
Negotiations started but the price he wanted was something that set me back on my heels. How could I possibly justify that amount of money for something I would never shoot and only touch? A friend over on Sam’s Fork did some extensive digging and found only 23,000 of them were made, most were shipped to the Dutch East Indies to be used by Dutch forces but most actually were dumped on an island beach at the end of hostilities and bulldozed over. A few ended up in American Marine paratrooper hands used in the Pacific. Those that can be tied directly to Marine Paratroopers are exceedingly valuable. This one looked like it saw no action to save the free world.
I was immobilized by indecision. I started questioning my motives. Both things I have suffered from most of my life. Friends and my lovely bride said buy it if only for the investment potential. I did not begin this journey for something that was an investment potential. I wanted something that a young American soldier carried day and night on the battlefields of Europe that his life depended on, his future dreams depended on, his family back home depended on.
The buyer became incensed that I was questioning where it had been. He had actually tried to donate it to a war museum but given what my friend had found out and the museum already knew they did not accept it. I could not move forward with something I could not be sure was not picked up off a beach in the Pacific as trash. I could not in my grandchildren’s eyes say, “touch this and touch history.” I can do that with hand hewn logs, hand chiseled sandstone, the weathered headstones and horse drawn farm implements. Maybe it was a fine investment but it will be for someone else.