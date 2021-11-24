It is cold outside, there are blustery winds telling us a front is coming through with temperatures expected to go lower tonight and there is the expectation of 2 to 4” of snow in the higher elevations.
The fall colors were not as vibrant as previous years with most of the leaves just turning a dusty brown and dropping. Fall in West Virginia is generally always pretty and a time to look forward to. I assume it was the lack of rain late summer that has dampened the vivid colors.
Grandson Thomas and I took a 7 1/2 mile walk a couple of days or so ago on some nearby properties that are for sale. No one has lived on either property for perhaps my lifetime let alone Thomas’. We found a really old structure that had collapsed and the only thing left standing was the fireplace that was made from hand cut sandstone.
How anyone was able to build it in the late 1800’s is a marvel to me. I remain fascinated by their skill and patience to locate, dig out, cut the stone by hand and stack them one by one knowing their lives are dependent upon getting it erected to provide heat for winter warmth and to cook. Where and how did they live until that long and arduous process was completed is a mystery. Wonder how joyous that day was to finally build that first fire?
Today everything seems to be at one’s fingertips. Is there really any joy with pushing a button and waiting for a truck to show up? What work went into pushing a button that makes one really appreciate the effort that went into realizing that dream. Big box stores and fast food mean little personal interaction. Brand loyalty really means nothing unless you are boycotting someone or something because of a perceived slight. You are but a screen with a jumble of numbers and letters on the other end.
Sitting by a roaring fire that took pulling downed logs from the woods, cutting them into 20” lengths, splitting each one of them and making a stack higher than my head is satisfying. However, getting up at 2 a.m. and 5am every night and putting wood on the fire is more satisfying. Every piece is unique and many are memorable — maybe the piece that “jumped” as it was split and bounced off a shin leaving a gash and a bruise. The piece that was actually hollow and as it came apart a multicolored newt rolled out.
God made some beautiful and strange creatures. Maybe the grain was so beautiful it pained you to think it was going to provide heat instead of being part of the top of a butcher block table.
We have 18 more oak logs to be milled into lumber for the next farm building projects. The previous eight logs provided enough lumber to quickly build a 21 feet by 20 feet shed with a 1 inch by 6 inch oak wall to protect the leftover milled lumber and the 18 logs to be milled. There should be 3 to 4,000 board feet in the other 18 logs. It is interesting to watch our neighbor with his large portable saw mill cut the logs and to see the grain as it is exposed — each board as it comes off is like a present. Like the unique pieces of firewood, every board’s grain is unique.
I like to feel the grain and put my face close to smell the wood. We set aside a sugar maple log — half went to our neighbors the Walkers in return for John repairing my John Deere fiberglass canopy that was damaged by a large grape vine and the other half we milled into 10’ 1” by 6” boards that went to my friend Bill for an accent wall at his house. I am proud of that wall, but it is really God’s handiwork.
We don’t cut down any live trees. The ones we harvest have fallen due to lightning, age or perhaps they just got too large for the soil to sustain their size which is often the case since so many are on WV hillsides. You can’t push a button on a screen and produce a huge, magnificent oak or hickory or poplar or sycamore.
It takes more than a human’s lifetime. Who am I to cut down what God put there and took my lifetime or more to grow? We do support foresters and managing forests otherwise we would not have houses for our ever-growing population and we would experience even more wildfires.
On long walks through the woods it particularly pains me to see a huge tree uprooted. I find myself sitting on it and trying to feel it’s spirit and feel it’s loss to the forest. There’s a huge hole in your heart and life when losing a friend or family member.
I assume the forest feels the same way when it loses a member that stood there for a century or more. Joshua 24:15 reads “As for me and my household, we will serve the Lord”. As for this author’s household we will serve the Lord AND we will not cut our trees.
