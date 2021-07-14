Somewhere way back there in about the 5th grade we were assigned short stories to read, then write about them. They all seemed to have a moral associated with the main character’s actions. Guess it was a different time with the school day starting with a prayer, then saluting the flag and singing America The Beautiful or the Star Spangled Banner.
I have no idea what school children do today to start their school day in a patriotic way. I do recall never getting any supportive comments from teachers about my singing or creativity. There was one teacher conference where the teacher showed my mother some of my artwork and commented on the total lack of creativity I showed by just filling in every square randomly with color. I thought I was being efficient. Mother never hung that one on the wall anywhere. Come to think of it I don’t recall anything creative I ever did hanging on the wall.
The grade school was over a hundred years old at that point and the old wooden floors creaked when you walked across them and sagged in places. It had huge wooden cased windows and no air conditioning which I don’t recall as bad but probably was in the Sandhills’ summers of South Carolina. They were counterweighted so the teachers could easily open them and hope for a cool breeze. There was a wooden straightbacked chair outside each room in the huge wide hallways for the children that misbehaved or had no creativity and I spent more time than I should have sitting out there. Better than the “board of education” or a call to my mother. She wielded a mean Fuller brush that I feared much more than that “board of education”. Or if it was really bad daddy would find time to slip that belt out of his pants — I recall vividly how that belt sounded sliding through the belt loops on the way to my behind.
The short story was entitled something like “The Perfect 25 Cent Lawn Cutting”. I recall thinking that was ludicrous since I was making up to $1.25 for hours of cutting someone’s grass in the blistering South Carolina sun. As a kid, if not for the cutting or raking yards, I had no other income except those wonderful birthdays, Christmases or uncles giving me a dollar to go away. It was easier as a kid to go away then. Today someone would call social services.
As the story goes, the young grass cutter never could achieve that perfectly cut yard for one homeowner. There was always an errant grass clipping or mole hole not rolled flat. The homeowner never felt the effort was a 25 cents effort. Through perseverance and dogged determination he finally achieved perfection and was rewarded with 25 cents. There’s a moral in there somewhere and even non-creative kids could see it and feel a sense of satisfaction for that young grass cutter. Moral lesson learned.
Friends and acquaintances have come and gone over the years but several fellows who came into my life in the last couple of years could have been that kid that always strived for perfection just by trying and trying and trying until they got it right or got it fixed no matter the task. For Suzanne and I this started with us drowning the big excavator in a pond we were building — I thought that 14,000 pound machine would never run again but Ed and Glen from over Sod way said no problem, let’s get started. Our friendship has moved on to so many other projects around the farm that just seemed insurmountable, but they just throw themselves into it and find some way to help get it done.
Recently the small excavator started doing something unusual and the result was going to be a visit to the local big boy toy equipment shop with perhaps a several thousand-dollar bill. That just seemed to motivate them even more but they did not have to help me. Who am I to them? They are the capable ones. Why do some people go out of their way to help? Sweat their behinds off. Work long hours and keep coming back. The excavator cost 25 cents to repair — a simple O-ring buried in the valve chest. The excavator works perfectly again. “The Perfect 25 Cent Repair”. Maybe these two read that same short story with a moral that got embedded deep within them. Maybe they saw it in their families as they grew up. I hope we are teaching our youth today similar stories and we are being that moral leader in their lives.